Tonario will host its 2024 Spring Concert on April 27th in North Long Beach, California
QR Code (Linktree)
Join them for an orchestral adventure, as they conjure up wistful melodies to reminisce through some of the most memorable journeys in anime and gamesNORTH LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonario is performing a full-length chamber orchestra concert, featuring music from video games and Japanese animations, on April 27th, 2024 (Saturday) at 7 PM at the Jordan High School Auditorium in North Long Beach. The event is free to attend but is ticketed. Tonario is excited to receive the support of Genshin Impact's Impact4Music program to support community orchestras, and will be playing a few titles from the Genshin Impact OST.
Tonario is a greater Los Angeles-based community orchestra dedicating itself to performing music from animations and video games, performing at various conventions and events in the Los Angeles region along with its own separate concerts. Members of the group are musicians who grew up listening to the captivating music found in anime and video games, in particular the Studio Ghibli films, and want to share with everyone their love of this music.
Tickets (Eventbrite): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/826199022517
David Dong
Tonario Orchestra
626 348 6506
tonario.ghibli@gmail.com