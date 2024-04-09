ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul, AKA “The Mo You Know,” Named Public Relations Director of Seven Horsemen Billiards, LLC

Submit Release
FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES., April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven Horsemen Billiards, LLC proudly announces the appointment of ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul as the new Public Relations Director. With her extensive experience in event management and entertainment, Mo aims to elevate the nightlife scene in Fayetteville, NC, and deliver unparalleled experiences to patrons.

Mo, a Fayetteville native, brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to her new role. Known affectionately as “The Mo You Know,” she is deeply rooted in the local community and is committed to showcasing the best talent and entertainment Fayetteville has to offer.

In her new position, Mo plans to attract artists from around the world to perform at Seven Horsemen Billiards, while also highlighting the abundance of local talent. She invites promoters, producers, performers, and managers to collaborate with Seven Horsemen Billiards, LLC to bring exciting shows and performances to the venue.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mo to the Seven Horsemen Billiards family,” said Michael Hayes owner of Seven Horsemen Billiards, LLC. “Her passion for entertainment and her deep connections within the community make her the perfect fit for this role. We look forward to the exciting events and experiences she will bring to Fayetteville.”

For inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact Seven Horsemen Billiards, LLC at  Sadie Manning or Jason Gidrey at Sevenhorsemenbillards@gmail.com 


About Seven Horsemen Billiards, LLC:
Seven Horsemen Billiards, LLC is a premier entertainment venue located in Fayetteville, NC. Offering a dynamic atmosphere, state-of-the-art facilities, and a diverse range of entertainment options, Seven Horsemen Billiards is the ultimate destination for nightlife enthusiasts.  

715 W Rowan Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301 

Contact:
ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul
“The Mo You Know”
(910) 574-3346 

ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul
The Mo You Know
+1 844-664-7697
