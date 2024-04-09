MarqueeSemi Unveils Professional Services Automation Tool

SaaS-based corpLink.ai™ enables transparency and accountability for engineering project management.

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marquee Semiconductor, an emerging global leader in chip design solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest offering: a Professional Services Automation tool called corpLink.ai. This simple, yet powerful productivity and accountability tool is provided in a SaaS model and is designed to adapt to support scaling of any customers’ business -an indispensable asset for CEOs and CIOs alike.

corpLink.ai is a comprehensive professional service automation tool that drives operational excellence by encouraging best practices to deliver unparalleled and measurable productivity during project development. Its built-in domain-specific template, if available, enables a quick adoption of the tool in the required domain. As we execute projects across global sites, project management extends beyond mere milestones and tasks. It requires communication with HR to source talent, with IT to source and manage the hardware and software. Moreover, there is a need to manage the project requirements, documentation, meetings, issues, team and customer communications, status, and report generation in one place. The customer portal feature gives a seamless experience in client-vendor relationships through real-time communication, cooperation, and trust.

Key Structural Features of corpLink.ai Tool includes:

• Modular Solution: Customizable modules to meet diverse business requirements.

• Integrated Solution: Seamlessly integrates with your existing system.

• 3rd Party API Support: Offers compatibility with external applications.

• Security, Speed, and Customizability: Ensures secure, fast, optimized, and customizable solutions tailored to individual business needs.

Purna Mohanty, CEO of Marquee Semiconductor, stated “corpLink.ai is an easy-to-use and intuitive tool designed to run complex projects in a simple way. It is currently proven and time-tested across projects and customers in semiconductor domain. We listen to our customers and employees, invest in R&D to bring in a differentiated experience executing a project. We are happy to roll it out to the world.”

Ang Wee Seng, Executive Director of Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA), stated “We are happy that our member company, MarqueeSemi,released their unique SaaS-based productivity and accountability tool, corpLink.ai, in Singapore. This is an end-to-end professional service automation tool that brings in productivity across board for a small and medium enterprise (SME). This is the first of its kind in the industry that is targeted to manage an SME’s operation end-to-end. It is a must for CEOs and CIOs who require an innovative dashboard that gives them a daily report of the health of their enterprise. SSIA is committed to support such initiatives by its member companies.”

MarqueeSemi and its customers have been using this across all their projects with a focus on silicon domain. As an additional benefit to our silicon customers, the tool enables a silicon domain specific checklist that brings in another level of productivity.

Informative Dashboard for Enhanced Productivity

The hallmark feature of corpLink.ai is its role-specific dashboard, meticulously crafted to cater to diverse user requirements. This customizable dashboard streamlines access to critical information, ensuring efficient navigation and empowering users with real-time insights. By organizing frequently accessed data in both graphical and tabular formats,corpLink.ai optimizes workflow efficiency and productivity.

Key Value Propositions of corpLink.ai:

Information at the fingertips: A dashboard designed for CIOs and CEOs to keep track of the company’s operation.

Designed for diverse business needs: tailored to accommodate startups to mid-level companies, corpLink.ai adapts and scales with your business.

Long-term cost savings: corpLink.ai results the highest long-term savings by streamlining operations and maximizing resource utilization.

About Marquee Semiconductor

As a global semiconductor services company headquartered in Silicon Valley, MarqueeSemi specializes in connectivity-related designs for SoC/Chiplets and FPGAs. The company’s services range from staff augmentation to turnkey solutions, covering the complete journey from spec to silicon. Its global footprint enables the company to serve clients worldwide, providing dependable results that drive innovation and expedite time to market. With a relentless pursuit of productivity, integrity, and transparency, Marquee Semiconductor has established itself as a go-to provider for cutting-edge design solutions. The company’s commitment to excellence is exemplified by its attainment of the ISO9001 certification, a recognition of its world-class management system. Visit https://www.marqueesemi.com to know the company’s product and services and visit www.corplink.ai for more information on the corpLink.ai tool.