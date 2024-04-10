In podcast of “Markt und Mittelstand” U.S. recruitment expert Tilman Bender discusses how companies recruit top managers

Tilman Bender presents in podcast of Markt und Mittelstand (Germany) TH Bender & Partners specializes in recruiting top managers for U.S. subsidiaries of companies based in German-speaking countries TH Bender & Partners specializes in recruiting top managers for U.S. subsidiaries of companies based in German-speaking countries TH Bender & Partners specializes in recruiting top managers for U.S. subsidiaries of companies based in German-speaking countries TH Bender & Partners specializes in recruiting top managers for U.S. subsidiaries of companies based in German-speaking countries

Many German, Swiss and Austrian companies are expanding in the US. In this new podcast, Tilman Bender discusses how such companies can attract executive talent.

There is a wide range of crucial HR-related topics for European-based companies when considering an expanded footprint in the U.S. market, including ... the design of compensation systems...” — Tilman Bender, principal of TH Bender & Partners

WASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, April 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Market and Medium-sized Businesses: The Podcast” is Germany's fourth largest business medium and their podcast reports are specifically geared toward medium-sized businesses. Tilman Bender , the founder and CEO of TH Bender & Partners, the leading German-speaking executive search firm in the USA was a recently invited speaker to the podcast. In light of the fact that many German companies are currently expanding in North America, including medium-sized companies, Mr. Bender discussed, among other subjects, (1) how does a mid-sized German-based company recruit and retain the best possible talent in the USA?, (2) What strategic and organizational challenges should companies pay particular attention to? With more than 20 years’ experience in recruiting in America for German companies, Mr. Bender is an expert in his field.For generations, America has been considered the land of opportunity. This idea has persisted to this day: the USA is the most important trading partner for many companies. The prospect of lucrative opportunities for products and services in the huge US market, the opportunity to better serve an existing customer base in the area, and many other motives such as currently available incentives, the can-do attitude and the feeling that investments are genuinely welcomed by the communities and their administrations, lead German companies to consider establishing a subsidiary or are expanding existing operations in the United States. Anyone who decides to expand their US footprint must be aware of the rules and hidden challenges in order to achieve the best Return-on-Investment.Notes Mr. Bender, "There is a wide range of crucial HR-related topics for European-based companies when considering an expanded footprint in the U.S. market, including (1) the design of compensation systems to attract and retain talent, (2) matching the current business requirements of the subsidiary with the competencies of the local management team, and (3) how to ensure that location decisions consider HR-requirements. This podcast is certainly a good start for any company seeking to partake in the opportunities of the U.S. market.”The podcast (in German) is available at https://markt-und-mittelstand.podigee.io/72-neue-episode ABOUTTH Bender & Partners specializes in recruiting top managers for U.S. subsidiaries of companies based in German-speaking countries (Austria, Germany, Switzerland, "DACH"). Their services include building and expanding teams, succession planning, filling full-time and interim positions, team evaluations, and compensation studies. With approximately 20 highly experienced employees and a team of German-speaking consultants, TH Bender & Partners is committed to providing unbiased perspectives, reliable assessments, and a long-term perspective. Website: https://thbender.com/de/ The Podcast (Markt und Mittelstand: Der Podcast) is Germany's fourth largest business information medium and their podcast reports cater especially to medium-sized businesses. Their goal is to give (potential) managers in medium-sized companies the tools to make their company more future-proof. Website: https://markt-und-mittelstand.podigee.io/

