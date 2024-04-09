Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,787 in the last 365 days.

Solar Eclipse Eye Injuries

By Susanne Medeiros

Published Apr. 20, 2023

Google says search terms “eyes hurt” and “eye damage” peak after solar eclipses, suggesting that not everyone heeded warnings about looking at the eclipse without safety glasses.

After the 2017 solar eclipse, ophthalmologists treated at least two patients for eye damage in the shape of a crescent that mirrored the eclipse itself.

How do I know if I damaged my eyes during the eclipse?

If your eyes feel a little funny after an eclipse, it may not be a sign of solar retinopathy. Damage from the eclipse is unlikely to cause pain or discomfort in your eyes because the retina does not have any pain nerves. Instead, you would notice visual symptoms within four to six hours. But some may notice symptoms after 12 hours.

What are the symptoms of eye damage from an eclipse?

If you are concerned that you may have sustained damage, here are some symptoms to look out for:

  • Blurry vision
  • Headache
  • A blind spot in your central vision in one or both eyes
  • Increased sensitivity to light
  • Distorted vision, in which a straight line looks bent, or a door jamb looks curvy
  • Changes in the way you see color, known as "dyschromatopsia"

How is solar retinopathy treated?

There is no treatment for solar retinopathy. But it is important to see your ophthalmologist if you experience difficulties with your vision. An ophthalmologist will take a scan of the eye to see the extent of any damage. Many people recover after three to six months, but some will suffer from permanent vision loss, in the form of a small blind spot and distortion.

You just read:

Solar Eclipse Eye Injuries

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more