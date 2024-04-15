Lake Elsinore Author Richard D Gordon Showcases Range with Multifaceted Book Collection
EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard D Gordon, a California-based poet and playwright, offers readers a compelling journey through themes of faith, social justice, and personal reflection. His diverse body of work reflects his background in theater, education, and his lifelong passions.
Martin and the Mountaintop
This illustrated poetry collection pays tribute to Martin Luther King Jr., delving into the leader's internal struggles and unwavering faith in the fight for equality. Gordon imagines King's quiet moments of reflection, contemplating the weight of the movement and the sacrifices made along the way. The poems explore Dr. King's spiritual connection, drawing strength from his faith to continue the climb towards his dream of racial brotherhood.
Born To Wear A Crown
The poems "Godson" and "The Magnificent Difference" offer a unique perspective on the connection between Christmas and Easter, exploring the purpose and sacrifice in Christ's life. "Godson" examines the significance of Jesus' birth as the fulfillment of a promise, the arrival of a savior. "The Magnificent Difference" explores the profound impact of the crucifixion and resurrection, the ultimate act of love and sacrifice that offers redemption and hope.
My Hope For Racial Harmony In America
Drawing on his experiences growing up in Southern California, Gordon shares his personal and historical perspective on race relations in “My Hope For Racial Harmony In America." He acknowledges the lingering effects of segregation and the unique challenges faced in different regions of the country. Yet, Gordon's message is ultimately one of hope. He highlights the progress made and emphasizes the importance of understanding and empathy in building a more just society.
Character That Conquers Procrastination
This nonfiction guide explores the link between character development and overcoming procrastination, providing a framework for personal growth and goal achievement. Gordon argues that procrastination is a symptom of deeper character issues, such as a lack of self-discipline or a fear of failure. The book offers strategies for building a strong work ethic, developing self-awareness, and fostering a positive mindset that can help readers conquer procrastination and achieve their full potential.
Orange Sherbet and Hot Chocolate
A collection of heartfelt poems that celebrate the human spirit, touching on universal themes of compassion, connection, and the everyday moments that shape our lives.
About the Author
Richard D Gordon's writing comes alive with influences from his background as a successful playwright and his passion for teaching. Richard D has taught oral interpretation of Children’s Literature, at California State University, Fullerton. As a Lake Elsinore poet and playwright, he finds inspiration everywhere – in his award-winning work, his teaching experiences, and his deep faith. His writing always radiates a sense of joy, celebrating life, relationships, and his belief in the goodness of God. With over 50 years of experience, Gordon sees his writing as a way to express his love for family and a way to connect deeply with his own spirituality.
Awards:
In 1983, his play Bulldog and the Bear took home the prestigious Lorraine Hansberry and Michael Kanin playwriting awards.
Richard D. Gordon
