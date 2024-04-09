Cover-Star Leesa Rowland Celebrates at the Opening of Populares New York
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress, Philanthropist, and Author Leesa Rowland celebrated her recent Park cover, hosted by and wearing one of the designs of Marc Bouwer at newly opened Populares restaurant in New York City, owned by Marcus Andrews. The feature, covering several pages of the latest issue highlighted Leesa photographed at home wearing Marc Bouwer with an insightful interview about the multi-verse of Leesa’s interests.
Leesa’s most recent book, The Charisma Factor: Unlock the Secrets of Magnetic Charm and Personal Influence in Your Life, published by Hatherleigh Press, seeks to understand how to harness charisma. Her book identifies charisma as an unseen, yet powerful force that has many different facets. Charisma is a special and compelling spark that makes you unique and sets you apart from the rest of the crowd, and it is something all people possess--whether they are aware of it or not. which is available in bookstores and online.
Notable attendees included: Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl, Marc Bouwer, Pedro Oberto, Christopher Pape, Jordan Coleman Adams, Carmen D'Alessio, Tina Radziwill, Fashion Group International Nominee Charlii Sebunya, Dr. Robi Ludwig, Marcus Andrews, Friday Jones, Arlene Lazare, Lauren Ratner, Nikki Haskell, Noreen Donovan, Nadja Sayej, Andrea Warshaw Wernick, Randi Schatz, Giuseppe Eanoca and Tijana Ibrahimovic.
About Leesa Rowland:
The daughter of an artist and college professor, Leesa Rowland grew up in Austin, Texas where she studied broadcast journalism and later became a classically trained actress at the world-renowned Stella Adler Studio in Los Angeles.
Beyond her extensive career and credits as a film and television actress, she is also well-known for her work as a philanthropist and animal rights activist. A vegan dedicated to healthy eating, she has been active with the national non-profit organization Last Chance for Animals since 1989 and is the president of the New York non-profit group Animal Ashram, which she founded in 2013.
As she continues to develop her work as a philanthropist and involvement with these and other charities while exploring new dramatic roles, Leesa recently began adding something else exciting to her sizzle reel: comedienne. A lifelong sitcom fan, she has been taking comedy classes with Richard Kline - the actor best known as Larry on the late-1970s classic Three’s Company - in Los Angeles. She has also been studying improv and sketch comedy in New York at the famed Upright Citizen’s Brigade whose alumni include Amy Poehler, Horatio Sands, Matt Besser, Matt Walsh and Ian McKay.
About Populares Mexican Restaurant & Bar:
This modern boutique establishment brings a fresh perspective to traditional Mexican cuisine with an aim to delight diners. Serving up popular Mexican dishes infused with a contemporary twist, guests will enjoy tasty entrees and drinks in the inviting atmosphere that blends retro-stylish décor with the fun vibes that are uniquely found in the popular neighborhood. For more information, please visit www.popularesny.com
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram