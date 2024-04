Bloomingdale School of Music Announces Summer Music Workshops, Classes, and Lessons

Bloomingdale School of Music First time touching a cello! First time trying the trumpet!

Bloomingdale School of Music is pleased to announce the Summer 2024 semester at their renovated and air-conditioned brownstone on the Upper West Side.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bloomingdale School of Music is pleased to announce Summer 2024 music workshops, classes, and lessons at their fully renovated and air-conditioned historic brownstone on the Upper West Side. The summer semester will run from July 8th to August 17th.Bloomingdale will offer week-long workshops for piano, strings, and guitar, plus early childhood classes and private lessons to keep students connected through the summer months. Classes for adults are also available. Enrollment is ongoing and early-bird discounts continue through May 1. Bloomingdale is also happy to offer financial aid, which can be applied for through June 15. For more information, and to register for classes, please visit https://www.bsmny.org/summer-2024/ PRIVATE LESSONSBloomingdale’s private lessons are ideal for students looking for a thoroughly personalized and dynamic learning experience. Private one-on-one lessons are available in person as well as online. All Summer Lesson Packages will include 4 lessons to be scheduled as you like. You may buy one or multiple packages at your convenience, so you can be flexible with your lessons or fill your summer with music.WEEK-LONG WORKSHOPSSummer Piano IntensiveThis one-week intensive will be led by Bloomingdale’s piano faculty, in collaboration with the Summer Strings Intensive. Participants aged 8-16 with at least one year of prior piano experience welcome. The program will be conducted at the Bloomingdale School of Music, with a daily schedule running from 9 a.m. through 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 8-12. LEARN MORE Summer Strings IntensiveThis one-week intensive will be led by members of Bloomingdale’s string faculty, in collaboration with the Summer Piano Intensive. Participants aged 8-16 with at least one year of prior experience of reading notated music on a bowed string instrument are welcome. The program will be conducted at the Bloomingdale School of Music, with a daily schedule running from 9 a.m. through 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 8-12. LEARN MORESummer Guitar Intensive NOW TWO WEEKS!A transformative two-week session led by Bloomingdale’s esteemed faculty members and guest artists, the Guitar Intensive provides a supportive environment where students can pursue musical excellence, elevate their summer guitar practice, and forge lasting connections with fellow musicians. Participants aged 10-16 with prior guitar experience are welcome. The Guitar Intensive will be held at the Bloomingdale School of Music, with a daily schedule running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday of each week. The program will include faculty performances and culminate with a final evening student concert open to all participants. LEARN MORESummer TroubadoursThis week-long program is designed for children ages 6 through 9 to learn what it means to study an instrument. Children will experience the violin, piano, wind instruments, and more in daily sessions led by faculty artists specializing in each instrument. This transformative week will culminate in a student showcase open to family and friends of all participants. Summer Troubadours will take place Monday through Friday, July 29 – August 2, following a 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily schedule. All programming will be on site at the Bloomingdale School of Music. LEARN MOREMeet the InstrumentsBloomingdale’s Meet the Instruments program introduces students ages 4-6 to instrument study, combining elemental music-making classes with age appropriate introductions to solo instruments. Children experience the violin, piano, and wind instruments and more in daily sessions led by faculty artists specializing in each instrument. The program will be conducted at the Bloomingdale School of Music, with a daily schedule running from 9 a.m. through 12:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, August 12-16. LEARN MOREWEEKLY EARLY CHILDHOOD MUSIC CLASSESBloomingdale's experienced instructors lead age-appropriate activities that introduce young children to basic musical concepts through fun and interactive classes. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate in classes for ages 3 years and under. LEARN MOREBaby’s Musical Mornings | Mon or Wed 9:00am | Ages 12 months – 2 yearsToddler’s Musical Mornings | Mon or Wed 10:00am | Ages 2 – 3 yearsMusic Wellness Mornings | Thursdays 9:30am | Ages 2 – 3 yearsIntro to Dalcroze | Tuesdays 10:00am | Ages 2.5 – 3.5 yearsDalcroze Eurythmics | Tuesdays 10:45am | Ages 3 – 4 yearsPreschool Musical Mornings | Mon or Wed 11:00am | Ages 4 – 5 yearsDalcroze Eurythmics | Tuesdays 11:30am | Ages 4 – 5.5 yearsFOR ADULTSAdult Guitar SundayBloomingdale’s Adult Guitar Sunday is an immersive one-day program designed specifically for adult guitarists of all skill levels. Participants will receive personalized instruction and insights from Bloomingdale’s distinguished faculty members, who are experts in an array of genres including classical music, jazz, rock, and Latin American repertoire. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a beginner, this program is designed to open your ears to new sounds and elevate your passion for the guitar. The program will take place at the Bloomingdale School of Music on Sunday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. LEARN MOREIntroduction to Violin | Mondays 6:00pmIn this engaging group class for beginners you’ll learn the basics of violin playing. We’ll learn technique and fundamental elements through popular tunes, and basic music reading. LEARN MORESummer in the City : Lecture Series | Thursdays 7:00pmBloomingdale Resident Teaching Artist, Marc Peloquin, leads this four-week lecture course designed to inspire a greater appreciation for music throughout a variety of musical styles. LEARN MOREFounded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives, and that everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission – to make music education accessible to all who want to learn – and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/