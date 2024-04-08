Opthea Appoints John Han, PharmD, as VP Medical Affairs

Brings extensive experience in retinal and ophthalmology diseases

MELBOURNE, Australia and PRINCETON, N.J., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ: OPT “Opthea”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced the appointment of John Han, PharmD, to the role of Vice President, Medical Affairs, effective April 9, 2024. Dr. Han will report to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Frederic Guerard, PharmD, and will join the Opthea Executive Management Team.



Dr. Han brings over 20 years of experience building medical affairs programs and partnering across organizations to lead pre- and post-launch initiatives for medicines in ophthalmology and retinal disease. Over the course of his career, Dr. Han has served in senior leadership positions in medical and scientific affairs at leading biopharmaceutical companies. His career includes roles of increasing responsibility at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ISTA Pharmaceuticals, Chiron Corporation, Amgen Inc. and Bayer AG. He joins Opthea from Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. where he led the development of the Medical Affairs function.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Han to the Opthea team. As we get close to completing the enrollment in our second Phase 3 trial (ShORe) with sozinibercept in wet AMD, we are initiating our launch preparations,” said Dr. Guerard, CEO of Opthea. “Dr. Han’s established track record of defining and executing effective medical affairs strategies and supporting pre-launch activities of new therapies for patients with retinal disease will be invaluable to the potential success of sozinibercept.”

Dr. Han commented, “Most of my career in medical affairs has been dedicated to developing and launching transformational products in ophthalmology and retinal diseases. As a result of this work, I have a firsthand understanding of the incredible challenges faced by patients with wet AMD. The opportunity to contribute to the development of a groundbreaking therapy that has the potential to be the first product in more than 15 years to provide superior and meaningful visual outcomes in patients is what brought me to Opthea. As we work towards the release of top line results for the sozinibercept Phase 3 program in mid-2025, I look forward to working with this incredibly dedicated team to bring this product candidate to patients.”

About John Han, PharmD

Dr. Han brings over 25 years in the biopharmaceutical industry, mainly focused on product development in ophthalmology. Dr. Han has a proven track record of success in supporting several product introductions, including launch of EYLEA® for multiple retinal indications. He has held prominent leadership positions and roles of increasing responsibilities in organizations such as Adverum, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Amgen, Inc., Chiron Corporation, ISTA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Bayer AG, spanning therapeutic areas in ophthalmology, oncology, cardiology, and metabolism, working with small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies.

Dr. Han earned a PharmD from the University of California, San Francisco School of Pharmacy (UCSF) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in microbiology and immunology from the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Han completed his residency at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Sepulveda and held clinical and academic appointments at the Southern California System of Clinics, Sepulveda, UCSF School of Pharmacy and the University of Southern California School of Pharmacy prior to working in industry.

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Opthea’s lead product candidate, sozinibercept, is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (COAST, NCT04757636, and ShORe, NCT04757610) for use in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to improve overall efficacy and deliver superior vision gains compared to standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A agents. To learn more, visit our website and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

EYLEA® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

