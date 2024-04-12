G20 Interfaith Forum Brings the Voice of Faith to the Globe’s Toughest Issues
The event will be a joint effort with the International Partnership on Religion and Sustainable Development (PaRD).
The gathering offers the opportunity to harness the transformative potential of religion and faith-based actors in advancing global sustainable development agendas.”BRAZIL, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), a leading organization focused on the intersection of faith and policy, will be holding its annual forum this August in Brasilia, gathering leaders, experts and policy makers from around the world to shine a light on faith’s role in helping to achieve the three priorities of Brazil’s G20 presidency.
— Forum Organizers
The event will be a joint effort with the International Partnership on Religion and Sustainable Development (PaRD) and will center on the theme “Leave No One Behind: The Well-Being of the Planet and Its People.” This theme is inspired by G20 Brazil’s theme of “Building a just world and a sustainable planet.”
In a statement, forum organizers said that the gathering will be looking at practical approaches to challenges ranging from polarization to climate change and AI to human trafficking:
“The gathering offers the opportunity to harness the transformative potential of religion and faith-based actors in advancing global sustainable development agendas. The Forum will serve as a catalyst for policy change amongst G20 countries, especially where there is openness to strategic cooperation among state and religious actors.
“By harnessing the collective wisdom, resources and networks of diverse stakeholders, especially religious and Indigenous actors, the Forum aims to inspire concrete actions towards achieving the 2030 Agenda and SDGs.”
The Forum will take place on August 19-22 in Brasilia, Brazil, and will focus on topics aligned with the priorities of Brazil during its 2024 G20 Presidency which are (1) fighting hunger/poverty/inequality; economic, (2) social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development; and (3) global governance reform. Tentative topics of discussion likely to be considered include:
1. Food Security
2. Promoting social cohesion through educational programs
3. Children’s welfare
4. Improving the refugee and migrant situation
5. Freedom of religion or belief
6. The role of faith/indigenous actors in protecting the planet and climate finance
7. The role of ethics in AI, and current projects linking AI with human trafficking
8. Advancing global agendas such as the Summit of the Future
9. Reform of multilateral banks
10. Action by faith actors on anti-corruption efforts
Learn more about the upcoming forum and how to participate on the G20 Interfaith Forum’s website, www.g20interfaith.org.
About the G20 Process
The Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the leaders of Earth’s most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of the global population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year, representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues, as well as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
About the G20 Interfaith Forum
The G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society.
###
Marianna Richardson
G20 Interfaith Forum
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube