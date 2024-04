Faiths Gather with the African Union to Celebrate Interfaith Harmony

The event will gather approximately 200 participants from different regions of Africa and the world to commemorate World Interfaith Harmony Week.

UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), a leading organization focused on the intersection of faith and policy, is partnering with the African Union and various interfaith organizations to gather religious leaders and other advocates from Africa and beyond in a seminal two-day event commemorating World Interfaith Harmony Week under the President of Ethiopia’s patronage.Last year, this event led to an impactful and successful recommendation that the African Union (AU) be added as a representative at the G20. This year, the event will gather approximately 200 participants from different regions of Africa and the world at large, including religious and traditional leaders, policy makers, diplomats, government officials, AU officials, UN officials, NGO representatives and more.In a statement, event organizers said that the need for constructive dialogue among different faiths and religions has never been more imperative:“[Dialogue will] enhance mutual understanding, human dignity, social justice, preservation of environment, harmony and cooperation for positive change among people of diverse religions, spiritual expressions and indigenous traditions. … This is the pathway for peaceful coexistence, human dignity, freedom of religion or belief and harmony.”The event will take place on April 15-16 at the Hilton Addis Ababa Hotel in Ethiopia, and will center around the following topics, among others:1. African Union Agenda 20232. Urgent Humanitarian and Peacebuilding Action and Conflict Resolution3. Human Dignity and Human Security4. Freedom of Religion or Belief5. Refugee and Displaced Populations, Trafficking and Modern Forms of Slavery6. Children’s Issues7. Women’s Empowerment8. Preservation of the Environment and Climate Finance9. Addressing Food and Hunger Issues10. Role of Religious Actors Supporting Anti-Corruption Measures11. Debt Relief and Financial Sustainability12. EducationAs part of the celebration of Interfaith Harmony Week and Golden Rule Day, there will also be a spiritual and historical site tour in Addis Ababa, available to attendees on an optional basis after the event.Video of the event and the proceedings will be available after the event on the IF20 website - g20interfaith.org.About the G20 ProcessThe Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation,bringing together the leaders of Earth’s most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20members represent around 80 percent of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of theglobal population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year,representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues aswell as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.About the G20 Interfaith ForumThe G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thoughtleaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on thevital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a richdiversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, ithelps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementationat every level of society.For more information, please visit www.g20interfaith.org