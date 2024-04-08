Faiths Gather with the African Union to Celebrate Interfaith Harmony
The event will gather approximately 200 participants from different regions of Africa and the world to commemorate World Interfaith Harmony Week.
Dialogue will] enhance mutual understanding, human dignity, social justice, preservation of environment, harmony and cooperation for positive change among people.”UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), a leading organization focused on the intersection of faith and policy, is partnering with the African Union and various interfaith organizations to gather religious leaders and other advocates from Africa and beyond in a seminal two-day event commemorating World Interfaith Harmony Week under the President of Ethiopia’s patronage.
— Prof. Cole Durham, President IF20
Last year, this event led to an impactful and successful recommendation that the African Union (AU) be added as a representative at the G20. This year, the event will gather approximately 200 participants from different regions of Africa and the world at large, including religious and traditional leaders, policy makers, diplomats, government officials, AU officials, UN officials, NGO representatives and more.
In a statement, event organizers said that the need for constructive dialogue among different faiths and religions has never been more imperative:
“[Dialogue will] enhance mutual understanding, human dignity, social justice, preservation of environment, harmony and cooperation for positive change among people of diverse religions, spiritual expressions and indigenous traditions. … This is the pathway for peaceful coexistence, human dignity, freedom of religion or belief and harmony.”
The event will take place on April 15-16 at the Hilton Addis Ababa Hotel in Ethiopia, and will center around the following topics, among others:
1. African Union Agenda 2023
2. Urgent Humanitarian and Peacebuilding Action and Conflict Resolution
3. Human Dignity and Human Security
4. Freedom of Religion or Belief
5. Refugee and Displaced Populations, Trafficking and Modern Forms of Slavery
6. Children’s Issues
7. Women’s Empowerment
8. Preservation of the Environment and Climate Finance
9. Addressing Food and Hunger Issues
10. Role of Religious Actors Supporting Anti-Corruption Measures
11. Debt Relief and Financial Sustainability
12. Education
As part of the celebration of Interfaith Harmony Week and Golden Rule Day, there will also be a spiritual and historical site tour in Addis Ababa, available to attendees on an optional basis after the event.
Video of the event and the proceedings will be available after the event on the IF20 website - g20interfaith.org.
About the G20 Process
The Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation,
bringing together the leaders of Earth’s most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20
members represent around 80 percent of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of the
global population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year,
representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues as
well as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
About the G20 Interfaith Forum
The G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought
leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the
vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich
diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it
helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation
at every level of society.
For more information, please visit www.g20interfaith.org.
Marianna Richardson
G20 Interfaith Forum
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube