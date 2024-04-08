Source Energy Services Announces Upcoming Earnings Release

CALGARY, Alberta, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX:SHLE



FIRST QUARTER RESULTS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Source is pleased to announce that its first quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2024, will be released following the Toronto Stock Exchange market close on May 9, 2024.

A conference call has been scheduled for 7:30 am (Calgary time) on Friday, May 10, 2024. Interested analysts, investors and media representatives are invited to register to participate in the call. Once you are registered, a dial-in number and passcode will be provided to you via email. The link to register for the call is on the Upcoming Events page of our website and as follows:

Click Below to Register for the Results Conference Call:

Source Energy Services Q1’24 Results Call

Results Conference Call Playback Access:

The call will be recorded and available for playback approximately 2 hours after the meeting end time, until June 10, 2024. Below are the details to access the call playback:

Toll-Free Playback Number:

1-855-669-9658 (toll-free in Canada and the US)

1-604-674-8052 (long distance charges may apply)

Replay Access Code: 0814

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Source also wishes to announce that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) will be held on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) in a virtual, audio only, webcast format. Shareholder engagement is extremely important to Source and all shareholders will have equal opportunity to ask questions. Below are the details to attend the virtual-only AGM:

Log in: https://web.lumiagm.com/231880343

Password: source24

If you experience technical or logistical issues related to accessing the virtual meeting, technical support is available:

1-888-290-1175 (toll-free in Canada and the United States)

1-587-885-0960 (long distance charges may apply)

ABOUT SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES

Source is a logistics company that focuses on the supply and distribution of high quality Northern White frac sand. Source provides its customers with a full end-to-end solution supported by its Wisconsin mines and processing facilities, its Western Canadian terminal network and its “last mile” logistics capabilities. In addition to its industry leading frac sand transload terminal network and in-basin frac sand storage capabilities, Source also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials that aren’t produced by Source. Source has also developed Sahara, a proprietary well site mobile sand storage and handling system.

Source’s full-service approach allows customers to rely on its logistics capabilities to increase reliability of supply and to ensure the timely delivery of their requirements for frac sand and other bulk completion materials at the well site. For more information about Source, please visit www.sourceenergyservices.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Scott Melbourn

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 262-1312

investorrelations@sourceenergyservices.com

Media Inquiries:

Meghan Somers

Communications Advisor

(403) 262-1312

communications@sourceenergyservices.com