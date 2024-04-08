Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Fair Isaac Corporation - FICO

NEW YORK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FICO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether FICO and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 12, 2024, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, urging it to investigate FICO’s “potentially anticompetitive practices.” In the letter, Senator Hawley asserted that FICO “appears to be using its monopolistic power of the credit scoring market to increase costs for mortgage lenders—an increase that will be passed onto consumers.” Senator Hawley accused FICO of “astronomically hik[ing] its prices” “[i]n an apparent abuse of this market power”.

Following publication of Senator Hawley’s letter, FICO’s stock price fell $82.77 per share, or 6.23%, to close at $1,245.82 per share on March 13, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

