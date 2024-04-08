SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. - SPRB

NEW YORK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (“Spruce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPRB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Spruce and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On March 13, 2024, Spruce issued a press release announcing the “termination of the CAHmelia-203 study” of Tildacerfont in Adult Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) with Severe Hyperandrogenemia “and a workforce reduction of approximately 21%” after the CAHmelia-203 study failed to meet its primary endpoint.

On this news, Spruce’s stock price fell $4.38 per share, or 84.38%, to close at $0.81 per share on March 14, 2024.

