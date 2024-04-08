Glendalough State Park to host annual ‘Walk’ (published April 8, 2024)

Glendalough State Park, in west-central Minnesota, will host its 28th annual Walk for Glendalough on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for new park amenities and is sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Parks and Trails Council and Glendalough Park Partners.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the historic Glendalough Lodge, which will be open for tours.

Visitors can enjoy donuts and beverages in the dining hall before heading out for a morning stroll or bike ride. Participants can also explore a nature cart full of unique animal artifacts provided by the park naturalist. Free native plants donated by Lake Country Gardens will be available for participants to take home and enjoy in their garden.

A bratwurst lunch will be awaiting walkers and bikers when they return to the lodge. After lunch, the Park Partners will host a short program updating progress on the new trail center, bike trail extension and proposed improvements to the Annie Battle Lake carry-in boat access.

“This annual fundraising event has raised over $500,000 for projects at Glendalough State Park,” said Jeff Wiersma, Glendalough State Park manager. “Many of the amenities that park visitors enjoy today would not have been possible without these funds.”

A portion of this year’s proceeds will go for tree planting, interior furnishings and outdoor benches at the new trail center. Past projects funded or partially funded by the walk include the Glendalough bike trail, year-round restrooms at the trail center, Molly Stark Lake picnic shelter, Annie Battle Lake hiking trail bridge, an outdoor seating area, wildlife viewing blinds, restoration of the historic Glendalough Lodge and prairie restoration.

April 27 is one of four free park days this year at Minnesota state parks, so there is no fee to enter the park for the fundraiser event. Donations are encouraged. Bring the family for some exercise, fun and food. Visitors can extend their day with an overnight stay in the cart-in campground, a camper cabin or a yurt.

For more information, call the park at 218-261-6900 or visit the Glendalough State Park webpage of the DNR website.