HeartCore Reports Full Year 2023 Results and Provides Strategic Priorities for 2024

NEW YORK and TOKYO, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and outlined its strategic priorities for a robust 2024.



Fourth Quarter 2023 and Recent Operational Highlights

Full year 2023 revenue of $21.8 million, up 148% compared to full year 2022

Strong growth from enterprise software business

Formed Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Development Division

Authorized a dividend payment

Signed 13 th Go IPO contract and signed 12 th Go IPO contract

Go IPO contract and signed 12 Go IPO contract Announced the sale of Go IPO client warrant for $9 million

Established HeartCore Luvina Vietnam Co., Ltd. as part of its global sales expansion initiative

Signed Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation to implement its CMS platform

Extended partnership with TOPPAN Inc. to jointly promote Dashiwake platform

Implemented new function to enhance its flagship HeartCore CMS platform

Announced its subsidiary Sigmaways signed binding MOU with Actiquest

Announced its subsidiary Sigmaways launched Psyche60s VR experience

Announced its subsidiary Sigmaways signed Heart-Tech Health and Coherent Health

Launched Dashiwake platform into the U.S. and Japanese markets

Awarded 8th consecutive top market share for its CMS platform



Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenues increased 147.7% to $21.8 million compared to $8.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in Go IPO consulting service revenues and received warrants from customers, and an increase from customized software development and services as a result of Sigmaways and its subsidiaries.

Gross profit increased 140.7% to $8.1 million from $3.4 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in Go IPO consulting service revenues and received warrants from customers, and an increase from customized software development and services as a result of Sigmaways and its subsidiaries.

Operating expenses increased to $12.2 million from $10.0 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to increases in general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses, offset by a decrease in selling expenses.

Net loss was about $4.9 million or $(0.21) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $6.7 million or $(0.37) per diluted share, in the same period last year.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.0 million compared to $7.2 million in December 31, 2022.

Management Commentary

“Over the past year, our operational footprint has extended beyond Japan into the dynamic U.S. markets, marked by the strategic acquisition of Sigmaways and the partnership with Sabatini Global’s sales and marketing team,” said CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “These pivotal moves have significantly bolstered and diversified our enterprise software business’ revenue streams and reduced our reliance solely on sales from Japan, a trend we have carried into 2024. Nonetheless, we have sustained our dominance and have achieved top market share status for the CMS platform segment in Japan for the 8th consecutive year. Despite challenges such as the ongoing depreciation of the yen against the dollar, we have consistently experienced year-over-year top-line growth since becoming a publicly traded company.

“On the Go IPO front, we have signed and engaged with 10 new clients, with additional companies in the pipeline, showcasing the robust demand among Japanese companies seeking listings on major U.S. exchanges. While macro-economic factors presented some uncontrollable hurdles for our clients, which resulted in a limited revenue influx for us this year, the recent sale of a $9 million warrant underscores the revenue-generating potential of our consulting business. As we navigate through these challenging market conditions, we remain committed to supporting our valued clients through the listing process with our white glove approach.”

Full Year 2024 Strategic Priorities

Maintain improved cost structure from synergies with the recently established HeartCore Luvina Vietnam, a high-quality and low-cost IT outsourcing provider

Capitalize on strong organic growth opportunities within the enterprise software business through newly established Artificial Intelligence Software Division

Expand upon the Go IPO business with the U.S. IPO markets expected to improve in 2024

Sustain market share as the number one CMS provider in Japan while fueling global expansion

Full Year 2024 Outlook

In anticipation of a robust 2024, HeartCore is poised to capitalize on its strong momentum within the enterprise software sector. The recently established HeartCore Luvina Vietnam joint venture and its low-cost, high-quality IT outsourcing capabilities is primed to contribute to the financial resiliency of the Company. With access to 850 talented software engineers, this joint venture is expected to significantly elevate the Company’s global sales expansion efforts. Additionally, the AI software division is positioned to unlock a fresh revenue stream within the U.S. and Japanese markets, with opportunities to upsell other HeartCore software. As part of its growth strategy, HeartCore remains vigilant for synergistic M&A opportunities that seamlessly complement the expanding software business.

Successful client listings through the Go IPO business have proven to be a lucrative venture, with the first quarter of 2023 witnessing two successful listings yielding over $5 million in revenue alone. More recently, the Company sold a Go IPO client warrant totaling $9 million in revenue, scheduled to materialize in the first quarter of 2024. Despite a sluggish IPO market in 2023, market sentiment is now shifting toward a more favorable outlook for 2024. With 10 companies currently in the Go IPO pipeline, HeartCore continues to actively expand its reach in the Japanese markets to bolster its pipeline. Though projections and timing of listings remains uncertain due to lingering market uncertainties, HeartCore remains optimistic about the continued financial potential and benefits of its Go IPO business throughout 2024.

“We find ourselves amidst a transformative phase,” added Yamamoto. “The outset of 2024 demonstrates significant promise, bolstered by a resilient balance sheet derived from our two-pronged business model and ongoing global expansion of the HeartCore brand. Our adept cash management strategies have led us to authorize our inaugural dividend payment, with plans for additional quarterly payments, contingent upon macro-economic factors and the financial standing of the Company. Building upon the growth momentum seen this past year, we eagerly anticipate sharing strong first-quarter results ahead.”

HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,012,479 $ 7,177,326 Accounts receivable 2,623,682 551,064 Investments in marketable securities 642,348 - Investment in equity securities 300,000 - Prepaid expenses 536,865 538,230 Current portion of long-term note receivable 100,000 - Due from related party 44,758 48,447 Other current assets 234,761 220,070 Total current assets 5,494,893 8,535,137 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 763,730 203,627 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,467,889 2,644,957 Intangible asset, net 4,515,625 - Goodwill 3,276,441 - Long-term investment in warrants 2,004,308 - Long-term note receivable 200,000 - Deferred tax assets 369,436 263,339 Security deposits 348,428 244,395 Long-term loan receivable from related party 182,946 246,472 Other non-current assets 71 661 Total non-current assets 14,128,874 3,603,451 Total assets $ 19,623,767 $ 12,138,588 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,757,038 $ 497,742 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 723,305 360,222 Due to related party 1,476 402 Short-term debt 135,937 - Current portion of long-term debts 371,783 697,877 Factoring liability 562,767 - Operating lease liabilities, current 396,535 291,863 Finance lease liabilities, current 17,445 19,294 Income tax payables 162,689 2,747 Deferred revenue 2,166,175 1,724,519 Other current liabilities 216,405 53,027 Total current liabilities 6,511,555 3,647,693 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debts 1,770,352 1,123,735 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,135,160 2,421,054 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 66,779 459 Deferred tax liabilities 1,264,375 - Other non-current liabilities 208,732 138,018 Total non-current liabilities 5,445,398 3,683,266 Total liabilities 11,956,953 7,330,959 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively) - - Common shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 20,842,690 and 17,649,886 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 2,083 1,764 Additional paid-in capital 19,594,801 15,014,607 Accumulated deficit (14,763,469 ) (10,573,579 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 331,881 364,837 Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders’ equity 5,165,296 4,807,629 Non-controlling interest 2,501,518 - Total shareholders’ equity 7,666,814 4,807,629 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 19,623,767 $ 12,138,588





HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 21,845,830 $ 8,818,312 Cost of revenues 13,778,416 5,467,017 Gross profit 8,067,414 3,351,295 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 1,516,247 2,826,615 General and administrative expenses 9,651,381 6,579,734 Research and development expenses 1,019,141 641,025 Total operating expenses 12,186,769 10,047,374 Loss from operations (4,119,355 ) (6,696,079 ) Other income (expenses): Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities (615,520 ) - Changes in fair value of investments in warrants (501,445 ) - Interest income 70,624 66,963 Interest expenses (162,968 ) (41,800 ) Government grants 76,612 - Other income 366,283 57,268 Other expenses (124,595 ) (69,736 ) Total other income (expenses) (891,009 ) 12,695 Loss before income tax provision (5,010,364 ) (6,683,384 ) Income tax benefit (133,664 ) (5,918 ) Net loss (4,876,700 ) (6,677,466 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (686,810 ) - Net loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (4,189,890 ) $ (6,677,466 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (34,628 ) 380,009 Total comprehensive loss (4,911,328 ) (6,297,457 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (688,482 ) - Comprehensive loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (4,222,846 ) $ (6,297,457 ) Net loss per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Basic $ (0.21 ) $ (0.37 ) Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 20,404,642 17,922,585 Diluted 20,404,642 17,922,585





HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,876,700 ) $ (6,677,466 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expenses 683,019 83,333 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (4,514 ) - Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,733 4,546 Non-cash lease expense 346,070 273,836 Loss on termination of lease 76 - Deferred income taxes (291,596 ) (1,610 ) Stock-based compensation 1,430,513 1,519,743 Warrants received as noncash consideration (3,763,621 ) - Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities 615,520 - Changes in fair value of investments in warrants 501,445 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (338,312 ) 296,835 Prepaid expenses 359,310 62,195 Other assets (133,550 ) (201,226 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 532,790 (70,525 ) Accrued payroll and other employee costs 152,101 149,617 Due to related party 1,123 (575 ) Operating lease liabilities (327,877 ) (283,921 ) Finance lease liabilities - (440 ) Income tax payables 162,045 (6,915 ) Deferred revenue 553,130 239,129 Other liabilities 64,086 (195,103 ) Net cash flows used in operating activities (4,331,209 ) (4,808,547 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (526,260 ) (57,071 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 24,814 - Advances on notes receivable (600,000 ) - Repayment of loan provided to related party 45,404 44,871 Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (724,910 ) - Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,780,952 ) (12,200 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of issuance cost - 13,602,554 Proceeds from issuance of common shares prior to initial public offering - 220,572 Repurchase of common shares - (3,500,000 ) Payments for finance leases (22,422 ) (34,465 ) Proceeds from short-term and long-term debts 710,107 258,087 Repayment of long-term debts (711,395 ) (810,750 ) Repayment of insurance premium financing (389,035 ) (388,538 ) Net proceeds from factoring arrangement 562,767 - Payments for debt issuance costs (13,828 ) (1,630 ) Payment for mandatorily redeemable financial interest - (430,489 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 136,194 8,915,341 Effect of exchange rate changes (188,880 ) (54,107 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (6,164,847 ) 4,040,487 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the year 7,177,326 3,136,839 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the year $ 1,012,479 $ 7,177,326 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Interest paid $ 85,634 $ 41,848 Income taxes paid $ 91,707 $ 3,013 Non-cash investing and financing transactions: Payroll withheld as repayment of loan receivable from employees $ - $ 12,034 Share repurchase liability settled by issuance of common shares $ - $ 16 Deferred offering costs recognized against the proceeds from the offering $ - $ 178,847 Insurance premium financing $ 389,035 $ 388,538 Common shares issued for acquisition of subsidiary $ 3,150,000 $ - Investments in warrants converted to marketable securities $ 1,257,868 $ - Finance lease right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for finance lease liability $ 93,217 $ - Operating lease right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for operating lease liability $ 317,040 $ - Remeasurement of operating lease liability and right-of-use asset due to lease modification $ 30,186 $ - Note receivable converted to investment in equity securities $ 300,000 $ -



