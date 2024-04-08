Asurgent Health-Addiction Treatment Center Reinforces Its Commitment to Patient Care & Safety Amid Healthcare Evolution

In addition to offering various programs and treatments, Asurgent Health - Addiction Treatment Center continues to make its facility comfortable and safe for patients.

Beachwood, OH, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One significant trend in healthcare, particularly in addiction treatment, is the prioritization of patient care and safety. Asurgent Health - Addiction Treatment Center is one of the rehab centers that has made deliberate investments to ensure all persons receiving treatments are in a safe and comfortable facility. The Cleveland outpatient drug rehab understands that, while a comfortable setting cannot treat addiction, it is vital to ensure patients are free from distractions.

The center’s commitment to employing innovative therapy plans and tailoring treatments to each patient’s needs also ensures comfort. Additionally, the center enhances patients’ experiences by staying updated on the latest research for improved treatment approaches and providing staff training in customer service.

Asurgent Health—Addiction Treatment Center has also made it easier for people struggling with drug addiction to get help faster without endless bureaucracies. The intake process, for example, is automated to ensure patients get the services they need whenever they walk in. Once a patient starts their journey to sobriety, the entire team is on their side and rooting for them to thrive.

In addition, individualized assessment is vital to ensuring patients get the proper treatment. The Ohio Board-Certified licensed therapists evaluate all the essential details, such as the severity of the substance abuse. During these assessments, which typically last one to two hours, the professionals formulate diagnoses and recommend suitable programs and treatments.

Asurgent Health - Addiction Treatment Center offers different programs, including individualized counseling. In these sessions, patients and therapists discuss a range of issues, including their goals, stressors, challenges they have faced while trying to change, and barriers. The counselors are also empathic listeners and provide encouragement and motivational support to patients.

Additionally, Asurgent Health - Addiction Treatment Center offers an outpatient treatment program tailored for individuals looking for ways to avoid relapse, cope with emotional stressors, and sustain sobriety, all while receiving psychoeducation. With this program, patients can continue their daily lives while undergoing treatment.

Another program by the center is the Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). Apart from skill development and psychoeducation, patients get help from licensed IOP counselors. During the 12-week program, they are put in one-on-one sessions and other interactive forums such as group therapy. Like other programs and classes, the goal remains the same: provide patients with optimal support and set them on a path to recovery.

About Asurgent Health - Addiction Treatment Center

Asurgent Health—Addiction Treatment Center is a compassionate drug rehab center that helps individuals start a journey to sobriety and enjoy new freedom. Besides being home to passionate licensed therapists, the center’s programs and curriculum are ever-improving, thanks to its dedication to keeping tabs on research and new treatment approaches. Additionally, the drug rehab center is comfortable and safe for all patients to ensure there are no distractions during their treatment.



