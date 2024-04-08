Saia Opens Two New Terminals

Shipper demand drives expansion across network

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. , April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight will open two new terminals today across its growing network. One facility will open in Garland, Texas while another will open in Missoula, Montana.



Saia’s second Garland terminal will be the fourth for the company in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and the 21st facility for the carrier in Texas. The new terminal in Missoula will be the first the company has opened in Montana. The two new terminals will provide expanded service, allowing us to support customer demand in these markets.

“We’re eager to add coverage across our network,” said Executive Vice President of Operations Patrick Sugar. “These new terminals were built, or renovated, to enable us to provide our customers with enhanced service so we can meet their supply chain needs.”

Saia’s geographic expansion began in 2017 with four terminal openings in the Northeast. As of today, we've opened 49 facilities, not only in the Northeast, but across our legacy markets. With each opening, we've seen our service offering continue to improve, a success attributable to the support of our team members.

“Beyond these two, we intend to open another 16 to 17 new terminals over the next several months, in addition to relocating several existing facilities to larger or strategically advantageous locations to reduce shipping time, improve pickup and delivery flexibility, and increase capacity in key areas,” Sugar explained.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 196 terminals across the country and employs 14,000 people. Saia has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking’s “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com .