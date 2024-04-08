The drugs track will address major advances and innovation across various aspects of the drug development spectrum. Content will provide updates and cutting-edge insight on novel artificial intelligence (AI), clinical trial designs and innovative strategies, safety data in clinical trials, combination products, electronic submissions and more. Subject matter experts will provide insight on FDA’s perspectives, adoption of regulatory guidelines, opportunities for stakeholders to engage with CDER and best practices.

TOPICS INCLUDE

Enhancing Clinical Trial Innovation

AI in Drug Development

Reimagining Clinical Research: The Transformation of Trial Design & Conduct

Advanced Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) Designation Program

Innovative Approaches to Emerging Threats

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Regulatory affairs and other professionals working on the development and preparation of new drug submissions, drug safety and IT

Sponsors, applicant holders, manufacturers, clinical researchers and regulatory affairs professionals wishing to gain insight on INDs, NDAs and BLAs

Industry professionals at all levels of expertise

FDA RESOURCES