[Latest] Global Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Size/Share Worth USD 1,162.4 Million by 2033 at a 9.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 482.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 526.5 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 1,162.4 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Virbac, Aratana Therapeutics, AB Science, VetDC Inc., Regeneus Ltd., CanFel Therapeutics, Merial, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA, Vetoquinol S.A., Ceva Santé Animale, Sentia Medical Sciences Inc, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Combination Therapy, Others), By Cancer Type (Lymphoma, Mast Cell Cancer, Melanoma, Mammary and Squamous Cell Cancer, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection), By Pet Type (Dog, Cat), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Pet Ownership and Humanization Trends: The growing number of pet owners who consider their pets as family members has fueled the demand for advanced veterinary care, including cancer therapeutics. Humanization trends, where pets are treated as companions and receive similar healthcare standards as humans, are driving pet owners to seek advanced treatment options for conditions like cancer.

Advancements in Veterinary Medicine: Veterinary medicine has witnessed significant advancements in diagnostic tools, treatment modalities, and surgical techniques for cancer in pets. These advancements include targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and minimally invasive surgical procedures, improving the prognosis and quality of life for pets diagnosed with cancer.

Rising Incidence of Pet Cancer: Similar to humans, pets are also susceptible to cancer, with certain breeds being predisposed to specific types of cancer. The increasing prevalence of risk factors such as environmental pollutants, genetic predispositions, and aging populations of pets has contributed to the rising incidence of cancer in companion animals, driving the demand for effective cancer therapeutics.

Growing Awareness and Education: Pet owners are becoming increasingly aware of the signs and symptoms of cancer in pets, leading to earlier diagnosis and intervention. Veterinary professionals also play a crucial role in educating pet owners about preventive measures, regular screenings, and treatment options for pet cancer, fostering greater awareness and demand for cancer therapeutics.

Expansion of Veterinary Oncology Services: The expansion of veterinary oncology services, including the establishment of specialized cancer treatment centers and the availability of board-certified veterinary oncologists, has significantly contributed to the growth of the pet cancer therapeutics market. These dedicated facilities offer comprehensive cancer care, including diagnosis, treatment planning, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and palliative care, enhancing access to advanced cancer treatments for pets.

Investments in Research and Development: Increased investments in research and development focused on pet cancer therapeutics have led to the development of novel drugs, treatment protocols, and therapeutic approaches tailored to the unique biology of companion animals. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and veterinary organizations have accelerated the pace of innovation in this field, driving the growth of the pet cancer therapeutics market.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, The Canine Tumor Genome Atlas, a groundbreaking genomic data bank, was launched at UC Davis, focusing on comparative oncology. It aims to store gene samples from companion dogs diagnosed with oral melanomas, osteosarcomas, and gliomas, paving the way for advanced research in canine cancer.

In 2022, Petco Love allocated USD 15 million in grants to its animal welfare partners across the United States to support shelter operations, provide medical treatments for pets, and promote pet adoption efforts, particularly during the pandemic.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Veterinary Services: During the COVID-19 pandemic, many veterinary clinics and hospitals faced operational challenges, including reduced hours, appointment cancellations, and limitations on non-essential procedures. This disruption in veterinary services affected the diagnosis and treatment of pet cancer, leading to delays in care and decreased demand for pet cancer therapeutics.

Financial Constraints for Pet Owners: Economic uncertainties resulting from the pandemic led to financial constraints for many pet owners, affecting their ability to afford expensive cancer treatments for their pets. Some pet owners may have postponed or foregone cancer treatment altogether due to financial constraints, impacting the demand for pet cancer therapeutics.

Resumption of Veterinary Services: With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the rollout of vaccination campaigns, veterinary clinics and hospitals have gradually resumed normal operations. This has facilitated the resumption of routine screenings, diagnostic procedures, and cancer treatments for pets, driving the demand for pet cancer therapeutics.

Rise in Pet Adoption and Ownership: The COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in pet adoption and ownership as people sought companionship and emotional support during periods of lockdown and social distancing. The increase in pet ownership has translated into a higher demand for veterinary services, including cancer diagnosis and treatment, contributing to the recovery of the pet cancer therapeutics market.

Expansion of Telemedicine and Remote Consultations: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and remote consultations in veterinary medicine, allowing pet owners to consult with veterinarians and specialists virtually. This has facilitated access to veterinary care, including cancer consultations and treatment planning, particularly for pet owners in remote areas or those facing mobility restrictions.

Focus on Research and Innovation: Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, research and innovation in the field of pet cancer therapeutics have continued, driven by the increasing recognition of cancer as a significant health concern in companion animals. Investments in research, clinical trials, and the development of novel cancer treatments have contributed to the introduction of new and improved pet cancer therapeutics, further supporting the recovery of the market.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market – Regional Analysis

The Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the pet cancer therapeutics market is characterized by a high level of technological advancements and a strong focus on research and development. Trends include the increasing adoption of personalized medicine approaches, such as genomic testing and targeted therapies, as well as the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques and novel immunotherapies for pets diagnosed with cancer.

Europe: In Europe, the pet cancer therapeutics market is influenced by a growing emphasis on preventive care and early detection of cancer in pets. Trends include the expansion of pet insurance coverage for cancer treatments, the adoption of telemedicine and remote consultations in veterinary oncology, and the implementation of comprehensive cancer screening programs for companion animals.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the pet cancer therapeutics market due to increasing pet ownership rates and rising disposable incomes. Trends include the emergence of specialized veterinary oncology centers and cancer treatment facilities, the adoption of alternative and complementary therapies for pets with cancer, and the development of affordable and accessible cancer treatments tailored to the unique needs of pets in the region.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In LAMEA, the pet cancer therapeutics market is characterized by a growing awareness of pet health issues and a rising demand for advanced veterinary care. Trends include the expansion of veterinary oncology services in urban centers, the adoption of telemedicine and digital health solutions to improve access to cancer diagnostics and treatment, and the development of culturally relevant and affordable cancer therapeutics for pets in emerging markets.

List of the prominent players in the Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market:

Zoetis Inc.

Elanco Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Virbac

Aratana Therapeutics

AB Science

VetDC Inc.

Regeneus Ltd.

CanFel Therapeutics

Merial

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA

Vetoquinol S.A.

Ceva Santé Animale

Sentia Medical Sciences Inc.

Others

The Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented as follows:

By Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Combination Therapy

Others

By Cancer Type

Lymphoma

Mast Cell Cancer

Melanoma

Mammary and Squamous Cell Cancer

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injection

By Pet Type

Dog

Cat

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

