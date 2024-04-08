Submit Release
Auditor DiZoglio’s Bureau of Special Investigations Identifies Over $4 Million in Public Benefit Fraud in Q1 & Q2 of FY24  

BostonToday, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio released the Bureau of Special Investigations’ (BSI) quarter one and quarter two reports. The reports summarize BSI’s work and initiatives to help make government work better by investigating, under the law, fraud, abuse, and illegal acts involving public assistance benefits throughout the Commonwealth.

For both quarters, BSI investigated 3,219 cases. Of these, 216 identified fraud totaling $4,405,856.22. Further details regarding these 216 cases may be found below.

 

“When public benefits fraud occurs, it impacts the lives of everyday people across the Commonwealth who rely on these programs and services to purchase food or access care,” said Auditor DiZoglio. “That’s why the work of our BSI examiners is imperative to help ensure these programs and services are operating efficiently and reliably for everyone who needs them.”

 

