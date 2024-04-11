Emerge Merchant Services Appoints Melissa Stites as Regional Manager for the Northeastern United States
Jason Ruedy, President and CEO of Emerge Merchant Services, announces Melissa Stites as the Regional Manager for the Northeastern United States.
Melissa's wealth of experience in sales seamlessly aligns with the core values of Emerge Merchant Services”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melissa's wealth of experience in sales seamlessly aligns with the core values of Emerge Merchant Services—a commitment to providing exceptional value and service to clients. Her dedication to ensuring customer satisfaction paired with a proven track record of success makes her an invaluable asset to the team. Melissa is a great addition to Emerge Merchant Services and anticipation builds as her formidable skills promise to enhance the commitment to top-notch and exemplary merchant processing solutions.
— Jason Ruedy
As the leading force in merchant processing solutions, Emerge Merchant Services remains steadfast in its mission to empower businesses with reliable, cost-effective and cutting-edge payment processing options. Emerge Merchant Services distinguishes itself from the rest by embodying a steadfast dedication to transparency, reliability as well as customer-centric care while recognizing the multifaceted challenges businesses encounter in today's dynamic marketplace.
Emerge Merchant Services extends a warm invitation to businesses in search of dependable payment processing solutions to discover the unmatched commitment and proficiency that sets their service apart within the industry.
For further insights into Emerge Merchant Services and its comprehensive suite of merchant processing solutions, visit www.emergemerchantservices.com or reach out directly at 720-6258-6319. or www.aboutjasonruedy.com or www.jasonruedyblog.com and www.jasonruedy.com.
About Emerge Merchant Services: Emerge Merchant Services stands as the premier partnership for merchant processing solutions and provides businesses with unparalleled value which strengthens their cash flow while offering unmatched customer care. Grounded in the values of transparency, reliability and customer satisfaction, Emerge Merchant Services provides businesses with innovative payment processing solutions tailored to flourish in today's digital landscape.
Jason Ruedy
Emerge Merchant Services
+ +1 720-628-6319
jason@jmruedy.com
