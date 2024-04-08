April's 'Wildlife Express' goes hoppin' down the bunny trail

Baby rabbits, also called kittens or kits, are born in a burrow in the ground. They are naked and their eyes are closed. It takes them several weeks to grow up enough to leave the safety of their nest. By the time the kits are five weeks old, they are independent and can live on their own. Idaho’s rabbits include the mountain cottontail and pygmy rabbit.

Jackrabbits, on the other hand, are known for their enormous ears—up to seven inches long. While they give hares excellent hearing, they are also air conditioners. Jackrabbits tend to live in hot, dry places. This makes keeping cool very important. Their ears are filled with many small blood vessels. On a hot day, warm blood from inside a jackrabbit’s body flows to these blood vessels.

