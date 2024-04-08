DEADLINE ALERT for PLUG, EVLV, BLUE, LUNA: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG)

Class Period: May 9, 2023 – January 16, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 21, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Plug overstated its ability and/or efforts to mitigate the negative impacts that, inter alia, supply chain constraints and material shortages could have or were having on the Company’s hydrogen business, as well as the sufficiency of its cash and capital to fund its operations; (2) Plug continued to experience delays related to its green hydrogen production facility build-out plans, as well as in securing external funding sources to finance its growth plans; (3) Plug downplayed the true scope and severity of all the foregoing when these issues were eventually revealed; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Plug also overstated the near-term prospects of its hydrogen production operations, as well as the viability of expanding those operations; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV)

Class Period: June 28, 2021 – March 13, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 24, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Evolv materially overstated the efficacy of its products; (2) the lack of effectiveness of Evolv’s products with regard to detecting knives and guns led to an increased risk of undetected weapons entering locations such as schools; (3) Evolv deceived the general public, its customers, and its investors regarding the effectiveness of its products; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE)

Class Period: April 24, 2023 – December 8, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants misled investors by creating the false impression that: (1) they could obtain FDA approval for lovo-cel without any black box warnings for haematological malignancies; (2) they would be granted a priority review voucher by the FDA and in turn sell it in order to strengthen their financial position for the lovo-cel launch; (3) as a result, the Company had significantly overstated Lyfgenia’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA)

Class Period: August 11, 2023 – March 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Luna financial statements from August 10, 2023 to the present included false figures as a result of improper revenue recognition; (2) as a result, Luna would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from August 10, 2023 to November 14, 2023; (3) Luna lacked adequate internal controls; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

