REACH OUT AND READ DIRECTS $350K TO LOCAL COMMUNITIES
Investing in our local Affiliates helps create more of those moments that matter for young children and families in communities across the country. ”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reach Out and Read, a national nonprofit leading the charge in promoting early childhood literacy and healthy early relationships, announces the investment of $350,000 into communities nationwide. This allocation, which stems from a historic donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, will fund 14 local projects, allowing Reach Out and Read Affiliates to give even more children a better start to life. In FY23, Reach Out and Read served more than 4.4 million families through books and guidance about shared reading from dedicated medical clinicians.
Each Reach Out and Read Affiliate plays a critical role in empowering families and children from birth to age 5. These new projects will not only strengthen the work Affiliates are already doing, but also grow the program in several regions, furthering the reach of childhood development and literacy. This funding is the second major allocation from the $8 million donation to Reach Out and Read by Scott in 2023. In January, $400,000 was distributed to 10 Affiliates. Scott’s commitment to investing in nonprofits that address advancements in societal causes aligns seamlessly with Reach Out and Read’s vision of ensuring all young children have the resources for building strong foundations.
“Reach Out and Read envisions a world where every child has the relationships essential to thrive,” said Reach Out and Read CEO Marty Martinez. “Investing in our local Affiliates helps create more of those moments that matter for young children and families in communities across the country. We remain grateful to MacKenzie Scott, whose generosity will empower families for generations to come.”
The new projects aimed at improving quality and increasing capacity include:
• Alabama: Expanding capacity, program support, and quality; $15,000
• Florida: Growing with quality across the state; $25,000
• Inland Empire: Promoting brand awareness; $15,000
• Minnesota: Promoting brand awareness; $27,500
• Orange County: Investing in personnel and enhancing fundraising efforts; $15,000
• San Diego: Centering communities through partnership development; $27,500
• Texas: Sustainability and clinic support; $25,000
Reach Out and Read is also excited to support the following Affiliates, who are helping clinics in their geographies implement the Reach Out and Read model starting with newborns through Building Connections Begins at Birth:
• Florida: $25,000
• Greater Philadelphia: $25,000
• New Jersey: $25,000
• Northwest: $25,000
As a part of its overall growth strategy in establishing new and expanding current Affiliates, Reach Out and Read is awarding:
• Northeast: Expansion into Maine; $25,000
• Mississippi: New Affiliate exploration; $15,000
• Ohio: Developing statewide Affiliate; $30,000
• Pennsylvania: Developing statewide Affiliate; $30,000
“As a pediatrician, I have seen firsthand how Reach Out and Read can help children and families starting at birth,” said Reach Out and Read National Medical Director Dr. Perri Klass. “I hope that every Reach Out and Read interaction comes across as an expression of my belief in the child’s potential and the parent’s love — and that every book carried out of the exam room helps families build loving interactions, routines, and memories.”
Across all 50 states, Reach Out and Read and its Affiliates are revolutionizing pediatric care and offering crucial resources to help families lay strong foundations for their young children. Using Scott’s transformative gift to invest in local communities is part of Reach Out and Read’s long-term strategy to grow with quality nationwide.
In FY23, Reach Out and Read served more than 4.4 million children and provided 7.1 million free books across 8.8 million well-child visits. More than two-thirds of the children served are from low-income families. Recent research in a peer-reviewed study published in Academic Pediatrics confirms the program's effectiveness in increasing the frequency of parental reading.
To learn more about Reach Out and Read and the programs offered, go to ReachOutAndRead.org.
About Reach Out and Read: As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, Reach Out and Read leverages the near-universal reach of the pediatric well-child visit to support caregivers in fostering healthy relationships with their young children through shared reading. The only national pediatric literacy model endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, Reach Out and Read serves children in every state across the U.S., through 6,200 clinics and the expertise of 36,000 clinicians. Discover more at reachoutandread.org.
