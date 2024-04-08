Stopping Famine in Gaza

What’s new? The Israeli offensive after the 7 October 2023 attack by Hamas has wreaked catastrophe upon the 2.23 million Palestinians in Gaza. Famine is imminent in the enclave’s north, where people lack adequate food, water and shelter. If Israel pushes into Rafah in the south, it could soon loom there, too. Why does it matter? If Israel continues to assault Gaza, its population and its civil institutions, limit the entry and distribution of humanitarian assistance, and set families against one another, starvation and disease will cause mass death. Leveraging aid to transform Gaza’s political system may tear apart the social fabric, rendering the strip ungovernable. What should be done? Gaza needs much more aid, with its civil services safeguarding distribution. That is unlikely without a ceasefire. Even absent one, Israel should increase inflow, permit easier movement and stop targeting humanitarian and civic groups handing out assistance even if they are coordinating with Hamas.

The offensive in Gaza’s north was enormously destructive, damaging or knocking down at least 70 per cent of the area’s buildings.[1] To facilitate its campaign, Israel ordered the evacuation of the 1.2 million people in northern Gaza, including from Gaza City, formerly the largest Palestinian conurbation, forcing them to flee south. It bombed buildings harbouring or suspected of harbouring Hamas assets, while also striking the tunnels used by the Islamist group to conceal weapons, personnel, captives and tactical movements in preparation for ambushes. Israel’s use of heavy armour, which offered more protection for its soldiers, incurred major destruction in residential and agricultural zones. So did its clearing of swathes of the strip – in urban areas to protect its forces, along stretches of the border with Israel to create a 1km buffer zone and across the strip’s 6.5km width south of Gaza City, bisecting the enclave. Dubbed the “Netzarim corridor” after a former settlement nearby, the 2km-wide clearing, when completed, will serve as an operational foothold and enable Israel to control north-south movement.[2]

After a seven-day pause that ended 1 December to enable hostage/prisoner exchanges and the entry of humanitarian aid, Israel expanded its ground campaign to the south. It pushed first into Khan Younis and then into central Gaza, including the city of Deir al-Balah and the Maghazi refugee camp. Israel did not order the wholesale evacuation of the population in these areas but rather divided the territory into zones, instructing residents to flee as its army advanced. It said it employed this operational segmentation – and lesser firepower – in deference to U.S. pressure to protect civilians.[1] This new tactic notwithstanding, up to 54 per cent of Khan Yunis has been damaged or destroyed.[2] [1] Crisis Group interview, Tel Aviv, January 2024. [2] “Gaza Strip in maps: How life has changed”, op. cit.

East Khan Younis, where 54 per cent of buildings have been destroyed or

damaged just three months after Israel’s push into the city. Salah al-Din Road, one of Gaza’s two north-south arteries before the war, runs vertically through the image. CRISIS GROUP / PLANET LABS PBC

Israel continues to threaten an invasion of Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city and the last part of the strip that has not yet seen an Israeli ground operation, but it faces both political pushback from the U.S. and practical obstacles. Khan Yunis remained a battle zone for more than four months after Israel turned its attention to the south. Hamas has resurged in the north, in areas the army claimed to have cleared, leading Israel to mount new operations there. In addition, long-term mobilisation is taxing for the army, which relies on a core of conscripts and a larger pool of reserves. Israeli leaders must also consider the possibility of major hostilities with Lebanon’s Hizbollah on Israel’s northern border, tension with Iran and the damage to the economy done by depleting the work force for months on end. Having withdrawn forces from Gaza and let reservists go home, the army will need to bolster its ranks before launching another major assault. Israel nevertheless insists that it will take Rafah, in order to root out Hamas militants who have taken refuge there and cut the enclave off from the Egyptian border as well as the arms that pass through tunnels underneath.[1] The population of the Rafah region was 275,000 before the war, but today it hosts up to 1.4 million people, more than half of Gaza’s total inhabitants. The U.S. has pushed Israel not to invade Rafah, particularly without a convincing plan to protect civilians, which it has not seen.[2] But regardless of the scheme Israel comes up with, and regardless of whether the U.S. endorses it, it cannot be credibly humane.[3] There is no way to relocate so many weak and desperate people, especially since so much of the rest of Gaza has been razed. Israel has said it will not displace Palestinians into the Sinai Peninsula, though Egypt has begun to build a walled enclosure near its border with Gaza (as a contingency, Cairo says).[4]

Rafah region on the southern Gaza Strip border with Egypt. Makeshift tents mushroomed as hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians took refuge there. Al-Mawasi, next to the sea, was declared a safe zone by Israel but still comes under attack. CRISIS GROUP / PLANET LABS PBC

Another conundrum is how Israel will reconcile its stated war aims with battlefield realities. To be sure, the war has taken a heavy toll on Hamas. Eighteen of its 24 battalions have taken heavy casualties. Israel claims that up to 15,000 Hamas fighters (half the total number) have been killed or wounded severely enough that they will not return to battle; U.S. estimates are lower.[1] But even though Israel’s ground campaign has broken Hamas’s command and control, as well as its capacity to mount coordinated manoeuvres, the army will not be able to destroy all the tunnels under the strip. Nor will it be able to prevent Hamas cells from launching rocket-propelled grenades and planting explosives, much less stop shooting attacks. In early April, Hamas again fired rockets into Israel. Meanwhile, the war’s humanitarian costs continue to mount, and with them reputational and political damage to Israel and its partners. Israel’s warfighting strategy provides for using massive firepower, including against civilian infrastructure deemed hostile, a category which Israel sees as encompassing most of Gaza.[2]Israel’s loose targeting protocols bespeak an approach to international humanitarian law that appears to stretch beyond recognition the requirement of proportionality – which holds that the harm done to civilians and civilian objects should not be excessive in relation to the military advantage obtained. Legal experts also note that Israel’s claims to have acted lawfully in attacking normally protected sites such as a hospital and a refugee camp are at least in some cases less than fully persuasive.[3] [1] Crisis Group interviews, Tel Aviv and Washington, March 2024. The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has cast doubt on the Israeli government’s claims to have killed 9,000 Hamas fighters. “Israel created ‘kill zones’ in Gaza: Anyone who crosses into them is shot”, Haaretz, 31 March 2024. [2] This strategy finds its roots in the so-called Dahiya doctrine, first laid out by Gadi Eisenkot, a top Israeli general, during the 2006 war between Israel and Hizbollah. Israel heavily bombarded the suburbs of southern Beirut, where Hizbollah has many facilities, during that campaign. See Ishaan Tharoor, “The punishing military doctrine that Israel may be following in Gaza”, Washington Post, 10 November 2023. [3] On these questions, see, eg, Brian Finucane, “Is Washington Responsible for What Israel Does with American Weapons?”, Foreign Affairs, 17 November 2023.

Many Israelis ... are inclined to see all Palestinians in Gaza as complicit with Hamas.

By way of justifying its actions, Israel points to the extent of the tunnel network and its proximity to civilian infrastructure, as well as the intermingling of civilians with combatants.[1] Many Israelis, indeed, are inclined to see all Palestinians in Gaza as complicit with Hamas.[2] This attitude is reflected in leaders’ aggressive, dehumanising language as well as the video footage circulated in social media of soldiers celebrating such things as looting homes and even killing Palestinians.[3] Some of this rhetoric has become fodder for international legal proceedings, including a case brought by South Africa under the Genocide Convention before the International Court of Justice. The Court ordered provisional measures against Israel including with respect to the facilitation of humanitarian assistance. The decision did not have a substantial impact on the ground, however, leading the Court to tell Israel to take more steps to let in aid, including by opening additional land crossings, after deaths from acute malnutrition began.[4] This report offers an in-depth study of the conditions that have put Gaza on the edge of famine, followed by a clarion call to action to save the enclave’s people from the worst ravages of mass hunger. It is based on scores of interviews with UN and other humanitarian agency staff, including aid workers with extensive experience in Gaza and other war zones, Israeli, Palestinian, U.S., and European officials, and independent experts in food security and other relevant fields, as well as numerous residents from every part of the strip. Roughly half the interviewees were men and half women. The report also draws upon UN and other reporting on the humanitarian crisis. It is rooted in Crisis Group’s decades of work on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including field research on past wars centred in Gaza and detailed study of the politics surrounding the issue in Washington and at the UN.[5] [1] Crisis Group telephone interview, Israeli defence official, 14 March 2024. [2] An Israeli official contended that given how extensive the tunnel system is, many civilians must have taken part in its construction. Crisis Group interview, Tel Aviv, February 2024. [4] The Court wrote, “Israel shall: (a) take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, in full co-operation with the United Nations, the unhindered provision at scale by all concerned of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance, including food, water, electricity, fuel, shelter, clothing, hygiene and sanitation requirements, as well as medical supplies and medical care to Palestinians throughout Gaza, including by increasing the capacity and number of land crossing points and maintaining them open for as long as necessary; and (b) ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit acts which constitute a violation of any of the rights of the Palestinians in Gaza as a protected group under the Genocide Convention, including by preventing, through any action, the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance”. Order of 28 March 2024, Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel).

The siege blocked all aid and commercial traffic into Gaza. Previously, that traffic came through Kerem Shalom for goods transiting Israel (formerly 70 per cent) and Rafah, through the Salah al-Din gate, for those coming through Egypt (formerly 30 per cent). Before 7 October, Kerem Shalom, was the main entry point for both aid and commercial goods, accommodating an average of 400 trucks a day, including 45 bearing fuel.[1] More than 80 per cent of all trucks passing through Kerem Shalom carried wares supplied by Israeli companies.[2] Operating at maximum capacity, the Rafah crossing let some 145 trucks per day (though only three days per week). On average 500 trucks, most of them carrying commercial cargo, transited the two crossings, with occasional peaks of up to 700.[3] Israel also cut electricity supply to the strip and embargoed fuel deliveries, which are vital not only for transport but for running the generators that provide back-up power for Gaza’s essential services.[4] The embargo paralysed nearly every facet of life, from desalination and sewage treatment to bakeries, refrigeration and medical care, with respites only during sporadic fuel deliveries.[5] Israel has permitted fluctuating but always inadequate levels of fuel. On 6 December, Israel announced it would permit deliveries of 120,000l per day, but in February, aid officials estimated the daily average at 100,000l.[6] UNRWA, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, estimates that it alone needs 160,000l per day for basic humanitarian operations.[7] [1] Crisis Group telephone interviews, UN aid officials, October 2023. [2] “Factsheet: Kerem Shalom Crossing”, Gisha Legal Center for Freedom and Movement, March 2020. [3] Aid trucks operated by humanitarian organisations bore only around 5 per cent of monthly deliveries. Many humanitarian agencies contracted with private companies to bring in goods, making it difficult to draw a precise distinction between aid and commercial deliveries. [4] The power was already inadequate for Gaza’s needs. In September, the UN reported that locales throughout the strip were receiving an average of fourteen hours of electricity per day. Israeli electrical lines were bringing in around 28 per cent of the wattage Gaza would have needed to cover 24 hours per day, while Gaza’s only power plant, which relies on diesel shipped from Israel, was generating another 16 per cent of that total. “Gaza Strip Access and Movement”, UN Office of the Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), September 2023. [5] The only alternative to a functioning electrical grid or generators running on diesel or petrol are small-scale solar projects – which Israel has also struck and, in any case, cannot meet the population’s needs. “Israeli forces target solar panels at Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital”, Al Jazeera, 6 November 2023. [7] Crisis Group telephone interviews, aid officials, February 2024. “Hostilities in the Gaza Strip and Israel – Flash Update #45”, OCHA, 20 November 2023. Crisis Group telephone interview, UNRWA official, November 2023.

Infections are straining the entire health system, largely because of malnutrition and cramped conditions.

Israel and Hamas have fought before, but this war has been different. During the escalations in 2008-2009 and 2014, Israel agreed to temporary ceasefires (unilateral in the former case, both unilateral and negotiated in the latter) to admit aid, mainly through Kerem Shalom, though fighting made distribution difficult and aid groups criticised the efforts as inadequate. Emergency measures such as a bonded warehouse near Kerem Shalom allowed aid to continue flowing. Now, however, Israel is determined to change the rules of the game with Hamas – to destroy it. To this end, it cast aside the aid playbook that had kept people fed, if not enough, in previous wars. A UN official said: Gaza is not a humanitarian operation in the proper sense of the term. The best practices have been stripped away. What’s left is humanitarian opportunism to meet whatever needs we can, with limited resources, within a security environment that we can’t plan for. Meanwhile, everyone is now needy. It’s hard to figure what “most vulnerable” means or even what to do once we figure that out, since when we dispatch aid, it is with the expectation that it won’t be able to get where it’s going, will be taken by the desperate, or struck by the Israelis.[1]

From the war’s earliest days, Israel conditioned access to Gaza on the return of its hostages. A few days after Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared Gaza closed to “everything”, including food and medicine, the Israeli energy minister, now foreign minister, Israel Katz, tied humanitarian aid to the release of captives.[2] When U.S. President Joe Biden later that month personally pressed Israel to allow “life-saving humanitarian assistance” into Gaza, Prime Minister Netanyahu agreed to only derisory amounts – twenty trucks daily instead of the average 500 trucks that had been entering before the war, despite the much greater need – and only from Egypt, not directly from Israel, whence most goods had been arriving before 7 October.[3] [1] Crisis Group interview, New York, January 2023. [2] On 9 October 2023, Gallant announced that Israel would not permit food, electricity or fuel to enter the strip. “Everything is closed”, he said. Times of Israel, 9 October 2023. [3] “No power, water or fuel to Gaza until hostages are freed, says Israel minister”, The Guardian, 12 October 2023.

For months, Israel made substantial relief for Gaza’s 2.23 million people contingent on securing concessions on the hostages. The linkage formed the basis of the “humanitarian pause”, the seven-day period starting on 24 November 2023 during which Hamas freed 105 hostages and more aid entered Gaza than during any other week since the 7 October attacks.[1] It also undergirded the agreement for Israel to send medicine for its 129 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for allowing more medicine to enter Gaza for the Palestinians living there.[2] [2] “Israel and Hamas are in talks to deliver medicine to hostages in Gaza”, The New York Times, 11 January 2024.

[Egypt's] officials view Gaza’s crisis as first and foremost a political issue, not a humanitarian one.

But that did not last. The overall number of trucks remained low, even after Kerem Shalom was reopened for inspections on 7 December and passage into Gaza on 17 December. Henceforth, NGO and UN traffic was inspected at and entered Gaza through Kerem Shalom, while Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent traffic was inspected at Nitzana and entered via Rafah. Aid agencies hoped that the opening of Kerem Shalom would allow for additional routes, including a humanitarian corridor via Jordan. After weeks of negotiations, a pilot collaboration between Jordan and the WFP in December saw 46 aid trucks from Jordan get into Gaza through Kerem Shalom in December. Aid officials praised the efficiency of the operation, though it took several months for Israel to approve further use of the route, reportedly because of concern that the Israeli public might react negatively if assistance began flowing into the strip.[1] Checks include a combination of explosive-sniffing dogs, scanners and visual inspection. Before the war, the process could take as little as five minutes per truck, while it currently can take up to two hours. Delays stem from many factors. Inexact manifests and unclear packaging, sometimes the result of the Egyptian Red Crescent rebranding at al-Arish, can force offloading to identify the cargo. Military operations sometimes lead to closure, as on 22 December, when an Israeli drone strike killed four Palestinians at Karem Abu Salem, the Gaza side of Kerem Shalom, including the crossing director, Bassam Ghaben. An Israeli official claimed that soldiers had seen weapons on the Palestinian side of the crossing, though as people in Gaza point out, sidearms are necessary to ward off looters or even to stop Palestinians from attempting to rush across the border.[2]Other such reported threats have likewise shut down the crossing. Aid officials and diplomats report that procedures are inconsistent, particularly for items that Israel deems to be dual-use. Inspectors apply varying restrictions, which are communicated informally if at all.[3] Though the official list of prohibited items is out of date, Israel has not released a new one amid the emergency. Among the items routinely barred are building materials, including cement and certain metals, because they were used to construct tunnels. But the lack of guidance often leaves aid agencies guessing what they can bring in and what they cannot.[4] Israel occasionally still bans the import of tent poles, even as agencies struggle to shelter the displaced, and sometimes rejects tinned food, saying militants might use the tins in improvised explosive devices.[5] When a dual-use item is rejected, the entire truck carrying it, including approved items, is often turned away. Agencies are not always told which item Israel rejected, and if they are informed, whether Israel rejected the item or a component thereof. If a truck is turned back, it must get back in line with thousands of others. Average wait time is twenty days.[6] When U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Jeff Merkley toured Rafah in early January, they visited a warehouse containing items rejected by Israel, including kits for delivering babies because they contained scalpels, oxygen cylinders and gas-powered generators. When the Israeli official responsible for the crossing was questioned about medical equipment like the rejected items the senators had just seen, he insisted they were not prohibited.[7] [3] Crisis Group interviews, humanitarian agency officials, October-November 2023. [4] Gisha, an Israeli group that promotes freedom of movement for Palestinians, is suing the Israeli government to obtain information about Israel’s current policy on the entry of goods to Gaza. “Freedom of Information requests regarding entry of goods to Gaza”, Gisha Legal Center for Freedom of Movement, 12 February 2024. [5] Crisis Group interviews, UN humanitarian agency officials, October-December 2023. See also “Factsheet Kerem Shalom”, Gisha Legal Center for Freedom of Movement, March 2020. Crisis Group telephone interviews, UN humanitarian agency officials, October 2023. [6] “Inflicting Unprecedented Suffering and Destruction”, Oxfam, 15 March 2024. [7] “Cumbersome process and ‘arbitrary’ Israeli inspections slow aid delivery into Gaza, US senators say”, ABC News, 6 January 2024. The Israeli official said, “I want to make it clear we are not refusing anything that is underneath four headlines … food, water, medical supplies and shelters”, despite the fact the senators had just seen the rejected items.

As the U.S. turned up its criticism of how little aid is getting in, the number of trucks entering rose, but progress was uneven.

No area of Gaza is safe for staging aid or its distribution.

No area of Gaza is safe for staging aid or its distribution. After calling on northerners to move south, Israel proposed to establish a “safe zone” in al-Mawasi, a patch of desert along the coast without infrastructure, with U.S. support. Aid agencies rejected the proposal, refusing to build anything in the area, since, they said, there is no guarantee Israel will not strike al-Mawasi and civilians are not free to move there safely. The agencies’ chiefs wrote on 15 November, “concentrating civilians in such zones in the context of active hostilities can raise the risk of attack and additional harm”, enumerating the conditions under which they would cooperate with the endeavour.[1] In parallel, Israel identified some 150 shelters it said would not be hit, including UNRWA schools and public buildings, but Crisis Group was unable to locate anyone in Gaza who knew which of the many facilities in which the population has taken shelter numbered among the 150.[2] With UNRWA schools overloaded, several UN agencies offered a counterproposal: that commercial buildings such as festival halls and stadiums as well as remaining government facilities be deconflicted with Israel as alternative shelters.[3] Israel refused. Instead, following the resumption of hostilities on 1 December, Israel unilaterally declared Rafah and al-Mawasi relocation zones, meaning that it called on the population of Khan Younis and other areas to flee there to avoid the ground invasion in the south. In late December, it instructed Palestinians in the north-central strip (which itself had previously been designated a safe area, during Israel’s campaign in the north) to flee to the south-central part. Among these areas, Israel called only al-Mawasi a “safe” zone. That label notwithstanding, people in Rafah told Crisis Group that al-Mawasi has been bombed and the ground operation extended there as well.[4] As for overcrowded Rafah, it, too, has been hit many times. [1] “Humanitarian Chiefs Will Not Take Part in Unilateral Proposals to Create ‘Safe Zones’ in Gaza – Statement by Principals of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee”, UN Development Programme, 16 November 2023. [2] Crisis Group interviews, Rafah, December 2023. “Israel says there are 150 shelters in Gaza that it won’t target in addition to al-Mawasi safe zone”, Times of Israel, 8 December 2023. [3] Crisis Group telephone interviews, UN humanitarian agency officials, November 2023. [4] Crisis Group telephone interviews, December 2023 and January 2024.

Hamas countered Israel’s efforts with a mix of coercion and co-optation.

The U.S. since early in the war has voiced concerns about civilian protection, aid access and distribution mechanisms. While its remonstrations helped slow the tempo and intensity of Israel’s military campaign, and persuaded Israel to admit more kilocalories through the crossings, Gaza today still faces famine. The Biden administration contends that civilian protection and aid are not only compatible with but can facilitate Israel’s pursuit of its war objectives. Israel so far has chosen a different approach. Current and former U.S. officials say they back the objectives of recovering the hostages and preventing another 7 October. For the war’s first five months, whatever disagreements the U.S. may have had with Israel’s methods, it sought to reconcile them through dialogue. Thus, the U.S. has kept the arms spigot on, and fiercely defended Israel at the UN, while pressing Israel privately (and, in some cases, publicly) to increase the aid flow and better protect civilians during fighting. Officially, the U.S. has dismissed any connection between releasing hostages and ramping up assistance to Gaza. But at least some U.S. officials appeared to be operating on the premise that aid would increase substantially only as part of a ceasefire agreement that includes setting the hostages free.[1] Seen from Gaza, U.S. exhortations to improve aid access and distribution have achieved little. The administration convinced Israel to allow in more fuel and to open Kerem Shalom for importing aid – but acute malnutrition continues to rise. Israel operationally segmented the south of Gaza to enable a measure of deconfliction – but Khan Younis is now largely depopulated and much of it destroyed, as the north was. The UN says deconfliction has improved only marginally since the U.S. toughened its talk about the issue in December.[2] Israel is using smaller ordnance in the south than it did in the north, but that choice has a tactical logic: buildings are smaller, and airstrikes must account for soldiers’ movement on the ground. The U.S. enabled Israel to proceed with a military strategy that is close to maximalist, while taking a minimalist approach when it comes to addressing humanitarian concerns – which is the opposite of what famine prevention requires.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken went so far as to say that protecting Gaza’s civilians should be Israel’s “number-one priority”.

Israel relies particularly heavily on U.S.-made air munitions and related guidance kits.

That said, the notion that Israel is only minimally susceptible to aid leverage is implausible, considering the quantity of weaponry the U.S. has sent to Israel since the start of the war. Israel relies particularly heavily on U.S.-made air munitions and related guidance kits. Washington also plays a pivotal role in maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge, not to speak of the financial and other support it provides for Iron Dome, Israel’s state-of-the-art air defence system. If Israel did not urgently need U.S. weapons, it would not be asking for so many and the State Department would not be fast-tracking deliveries. Whether Israel’s sensitivity to aid conditionality would be enough to convince it to change course on Gaza is an open question, but the possibility ought not to be dismissed out of hand. The U.S. is more likely to first use a third lever to alter Israel’s calculus: lifting its veto at the UN Security Council. Since the 7 October attacks, in keeping with longstanding U.S. practice, the Biden administration has shielded Israel from international censure and allowed the Israeli military campaign to proceed when much of the world wanted it stopped.[1] A possible sign of change of heart came on 25 March, when, after five months and ten different resolutions put to vote, the Council finally adopted one demanding a ceasefire, 2728. The resolution, jointly drafted by the Council’s ten elected members, demanded an “immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan”, leading “to a lasting sustainable ceasefire” as well as the immediate release of the hostages. The U.S. abstained in this vote after China and Russia had vetoed its own draft resolution several days before. Though the U.S. abstention irritated Netanyahu, the resolution has not affected the fighting. After the vote, the U.S. called the resolution “non-binding”. Many states and scholars disputed this characterisation, yet without an enforcement mechanism, it matters little to Israel whether the resolution is “binding” or not.[2] [1] On 18 October 2023, the U.S. vetoed a resolution condemning the Hamas assault and calling for a humanitarian pause, supporting the latter measure only with Israel’s acquiescence more than a month later. Two months later, in December, U.S. removed the teeth from what would become Security Council Resolution 2720. In negotiations Abu Dhabi watered down the draft resolution’s language on a ceasefire (from calling for one to calling for creating the conditions for one) and replaced the provision for an independent inspection mechanism outside Israeli control with a clause asking the Secretary-General to appoint a senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator, albeit with an ambiguous mandate, to facilitate the delivery of aid “at scale”. In the end, the U.S. abstained in the vote.

The urgency of the emergency is also the reason that UNRWA should not be sidelined, let alone shut down.

A. Access of Goods and People to Gaza

B. Distribution within Gaza

Gaza’s civil institutions and existing governance structure ... are by far best positioned to safeguard aid and supervise distribution.

Safeguarding goods and providing oversight over aid distribution are no less consequential for addressing famine. The breakdown of public order has made violence at distribution points a daily occurrence. The greater the disorder, the higher the likelihood that a disproportionate share of aid will be seized by those who are physically strongest, rather than reaching the more vulnerable populations at the highest risk of death during a famine, including young children, the elderly and individuals with chronic illnesses. That is what Israeli attacks have encouraged by forcing the Supreme Tribal Council and emergency committees to withdraw, at least until Israel permits UNRWA, the Palestinian Red Crescent and other major international agencies to operate consistently, hoping that their presence would protect committee members from assassination. Despite the deaths and injuries in their ranks under Israeli fire, Gaza’s civil institutions and existing governance structure – the civilian police and emergency committees – are by far best positioned to safeguard aid and supervise distribution. Also mooted to protect aid is an Arab force. Proposed by Gallant, the idea appears unlikely to find support in Arab capitals. Unless coordinated with Hamas, the introduction of foreign troops would create even more chaos and bloodshed around distribution.[1] In any case, denying food to people who are starving unless the food is delivered by a favoured political actor is unworkable. Israel should let Gaza’s civilian police coordinate aid. A ceasefire would make it far more tenable for Israel to stop its attacks on the police and emergency committees. For Israel, letting the civilian police or Hamas retain control of any facet of governance would be tantamount to defeat – hard to swallow no matter what, but perhaps feasible as part of a deal to return the hostages. It is impossible to imagine that Israel, without a ceasefire, could be persuaded to refrain from targeting senior police officers, with links to Gaza’s Internal Security Agency, who coordinate with families and other groups. Without a ceasefire, the possibilities are more limited. Deconfliction should still be improved. The U.S. still should push, much harder than it is now, for Israel to stop targeting civil police and the committees that oversee aid distribution, almost all of whose members are civilians. Hamas, for its part, should keep any police officer with ties to the Internal Security Agency away from aid coordination. [1] “Israel pushes for multinational force to secure delivery of Gaza humanitarian aid”, Haaretz, 29 March 2024.

The goal of toppling Hamas cannot justify abetting a famine that could claim tens of thousands of lives or more. Driven by fear and anger toward Hamas, Israel has crossed lines that seemed inviolable before 7 October 2023. In the process, it has implicated its allies, especially Washington. Nonetheless, crossing the line into provoking a famine does not warrant crossing another into exacerbating it, which is where things are headed despite the improvements of the past month. Turning toward a massive relief effort does pose risks, both for Israel’s war cabinet, which would have to confront hostile public opinion, and for the military. But after nearly six months of war, Hamas is in no condition to mount an attack like that of 7 October and is unlikely to regain such capacity anytime soon. Considering how much time that it would take Hamas to rebuild a force capable of coordinated operations, and with Israel certain to enhance its border defences and likely to keep soldiers stationed in Gaza for some time, the risks of allowing Gaza’s existing civil and governance infrastructures to operate are manageable. If one is concerned about Hamas’s resurgence, there will be ample time to counteract it. Not so famine.

As the humanitarian crisis worsens, so, too, Israel’s standing in the world will fall.