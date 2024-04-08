Detox Drink Market to Reach US$ 2,345.0 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Prevalence of Chronic illnesses and Consumer Awareness of Health Benefits | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Detox drinks are widely available on the market as ready-to-drink beverages, powdered mixes, and homemade concoctions. Some companies also provide customized detox plans that combine drinks and nutritional recommendations.

NEWARK, Del, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global detox drink market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% by 2034. The industry's estimated value is set to increase from US$ 1,689.0 million in 2024 to US$ 2,345.0 million in 2034.



The increasing health-conscious population worldwide is projected to surge demand for food products that are natural and organic. Consumers prefer products that offer multiple benefits, such as continuous body hydration & electrolytes, antioxidants, and fiber, fueling demand for detox drinks.

Rising acceptance of preventive healthcare products with more natural ingredients and easy accessibility of these products are set to fuel the market. Also, the appeal of non-GMO and all-natural ingredients drives market expansion, matching the broad trend of health-conscious consumer choices.

Product manufacturers and leading companies are focusing on research & development to improve detox drinks in various formats, further attracting consumers. Manufacturers are promoting sustainable practices, using natural, organic, and non-GMO ingredients, resulting in upward market growth.

The economy's growth has led to new jobs and increased demand for healthy food and beverages. The availability of detox drinks in various sizes and packaging options is popular due to their convenience and variety, propelling market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global detox drink market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2,345.0 million by 2034.

by 2034. The market is set to surge at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The United States is expected to rise at 6.1% CAGR by 2034.

CAGR by 2034. Based on nature, the organic segment is expected to hold a 42% share in 2024.

share in 2024. Japan is set to grow at 7.9% CAGR by 2034.



"The demand for detoxifying drinks is growing due to high-income residents and modern lifestyles worldwide, with food and beverage industry offering new flavors to appeal to the middle-class market. The detox drink market is further driven by high demand for nutrient-dense, low-calorie beverages and the convenience of portable alternatives," says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Emami Ltd, Suja Life LLC, Pukka Herbs, Akiva Love, Drunken Monkey, Dr. Struats Teas, and Amway Corporation are the leading players operating in the market. Key players are focusing on acquisitions and mergers to improve product safety and market coverage by combining resources, knowledge, and technology with a customer base, new distribution channels, and talent. New, efficient products are set to help leading companies stay competitive, meet evolving consumer demands, attract new customers, and expand their market share.

For instance,

In 2022, Drunken Monkey expanded its detox portfolio by launching several smoothies with natural ingredients such as fruits and vegetables.

Drunken Monkey expanded its detox portfolio by launching several smoothies with natural ingredients such as fruits and vegetables. In 2023, Jupiter Wellness acquired Safety Shots to introduce a new product line for detox drinks.

Key Companies Profiled

Emami Ltd

Suja Life LLC

Pukka Herbs

Akiva Love

Drunken Monkey

Dr. Struats Teas

Amway Corporation

Silver Roots Agro

Superfoods Detox Delights



Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI) has released an objective assessment of the global market, presenting past demand data from 2019 to 2023 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2024 to 2034 period.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the detox drink market based on product type (liquid form, powder form), nature (conventional, organic, non-GMO), packaging type (pouches, bottles, sachets), distribution channel (store-based retail, online retail), and region.

Market Segmentation of Detox Drinks

By Product Type:

Liquid Form

Powder Form

By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

Non-GMO



By Packaging Type:

Pouches

Bottles

Sachets





By Distribution Channel:

Store-based Retail

Online Retail

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

FMI's Food & Beverage team offers comprehensive business intelligence services, with a vast array of reports and data points analyzed across 50+ countries over a decade. The team provides consulting services and end-to-end research, offering expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations to clients worldwide. Contact them to explore how they can assist with your unique business intelligence needs.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

