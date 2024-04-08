Ontario Road Builders’ Association announces new Senior Director, Public Affairs

Steven Crombie brings years of industry and advocacy experience to the team at ORBA

Mississauga, ON, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Road Builders’ Association (ORBA) welcomes Steven Crombie as Senior, Director, Public Affairs today. With years of industry experience and a proven track record, Steven adds a new dimension to the Association’s advocacy efforts on behalf of its members and builders of transportation infrastructure in the province.



“Steven is well-positioned to support ORBA and its members in hailing in a new era of growth and success for the transportation infrastructure industry in Ontario,” said Walid Abou-Hamde, Chief Executive Officer, ORBA. “I am grateful to have him on the team as we continue charting a new path for the Association.”



Steven is a seasoned public affairs professional with industry association and government experience. He brings a unique blend of heavy civil construction and policy expertise to the team at ORBA. With years of experience navigating the intricacies of policy-making and regulatory affairs, Steven has effectively advocated for the interests of members he represents. Steven has a proven track record of advancing the priorities of the construction industry, coupled with a comprehensive understanding of the provincial political landscape, which has enabled him to drive positive change and shape impactful policies.



“I am excited to join the Association at a pivotal time for the transportation infrastructure industry in Ontario,” said Crombie. “ORBA and its members can be proud of close to a century of tradition, and I look forward to supporting the team and the Board of Directors in charting a new path for the next 100 years.”



As ORBA looks towards the near future, the Association will continue to prioritize government and stakeholder relations to deliver on its advocacy priorities including robust, predictable funding for the sector, de-risking infrastructure projects, workforce development and industry sustainability.



The Ontario Road Builders’ Association (ORBA) is the voice of the transportation infrastructure sector in Ontario. Our members build provincial and municipal roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure across the province. The road building sector directly and indirectly support 56,000 workers, and over $5.5Bn in annual GDP impact. To learn more about ORBA, visit www.orba.org



