Qlik Recognized on the First-Ever CRN AI 100 List

PHILADELPHIA, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and AI, announced today that it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, on the inaugural 2024 AI 100 list in the “AI for Data and Analytics” category. Vendors on the AI 100 list are recognized for the strength of their AI portfolios, commitment to innovation, and ability to support IT channel partners as they bring AI solutions to life.



The launch of the AI 100 list comes at a critical time in the IT market as solution providers are making significant investments in their AI portfolios that will drive unprecedented opportunities for growth in 2024 and beyond. This list spotlights vendors at the forefront of the AI revolution with offerings in areas such as cloud, data center and edge, software, analytics, and cybersecurity.

While excitement for what technology tools such as AI and Generative AI can deliver continues to build, Qlik’s Generative AI Benchmark Report found that leaders are eager to surround these tools with the right data strategies and technologies to fully realize their transformative potential. Recognizing that leveraging AI effectively requires an exceptional data foundation, companies such as Nortera are continuing to focus on ensuring that their data is well-integrated, governed, traceable, timely, and relevant.

"We're excited to be working with Qlik to leverage our data to make better decisions and achieve greater business outcomes,” said Maxime Laforest, Business Solutions and BI Director at Nortera. “With our sights set on eventually leveraging AI in our business, we appreciate that the depth of Qlik’s solutions can enable us to do this effectively."

"We're deeply honored to be recognized on the CRN AI 100 list,” said David Zember, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances. “This accolade highlights our commitment to leveraging AI in every part of the Qlik Platform, enabling our partners and customers to achieve transformational outcomes. It also underscores the strategic importance of our world-class ecosystem of alliances that we’ve worked so hard to build. At Qlik, we're excited to see the impact of our innovations for our customers and partners, harnessing the full potential of AI to drive success."

“We are thrilled to honor the technology vendors on the 2024 AI 100 list for their commitment to advancing artificial intelligence solutions in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each company on the list earned their spot because of their dedication to helping channel partners build innovative AI solutions that transform customers and empower success. We look forward to seeing how they contribute to AI excellence in the channel going forward.”

The 2024 CRN AI 100 list will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/AI100 beginning April 8, 2024.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio leverages advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and pervasive data quality. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

