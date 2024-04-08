Calcium Lactate Market Demand is Projected to Reach US$ 2,267.30 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 2% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand for Calcium Lactate is Reaching New Heights Due to its Multiple Applications in the Food Industry as a Source of Calcium. The United States witnesses a significant surge in the demand for calcium lactate driven by health-conscious consumers and the rising popularity of vegan diets. Calcium lactate serves as a vital dietary supplement for bone and teeth health, with physicians prescribing it for a healthier lifestyle

NEWARK, Del, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The calcium lactate market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,856.20 million in 2024. The market's development is projected to stimulate from 2024 to 2034 at a CAGR of 2.00%. By 2034, the market value is forecasted to surpass US$ 2,267.30 million.



As calcium lactate is an excellent source of calcium, which is an essential mineral for maintaining strong bones and teeth, its demand is continuously on the rise. The increasing awareness about the importance of calcium in the human diet has led to a growing demand for calcium supplements, including calcium lactate.

The demand for processed foods is increasing rapidly due to people's busy lifestyles and the convenience factor associated with them. Calcium lactate is widely used in processed foods such as bakery products, confectionery, and dairy products to improve their texture, flavor, and shelf life.

Functional foods are those that provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition. They are increasingly popular among health-conscious consumers who are looking for ways to improve their overall health and well-being. Calcium lactate is an important ingredient in many functional foods because of its ability to improve the nutritional profile of the product.

Calcium lactate is also used in the pharmaceutical industry as a source of calcium in various drugs and supplements. The growing demand for pharmaceutical products, particularly in emerging markets, is expected to drive the growth of the calcium lactate market.

Calcium lactate is also used in the personal care industry in products such as toothpaste and mouthwash. The increasing demand for personal care products, particularly in developing countries, is expected to drive the growth of the calcium lactate market.

Given that calcium lactate provides several health benefits, including improved bone density, reduced risk of osteoporosis, and enhanced dental health, the increasing awareness of these benefits is expected to drive demand for calcium lactate in the coming years.

“The development of new and advanced technologies for the production of calcium lactate is expected to drive the market growth. These advancements have made the production process more efficient and cost-effective, making it easier for manufacturers to produce calcium lactate on a larger scale.” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Calcium Lactate Market

The calcium lactate market is estimated to register a CAGR of 2.00%, reaching a valuation of US$ 2,267.30 million by 2034.

The powder segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of form, holding a 39.50% market share in 2024.

The food grade segment is expected to lead the market in terms of application, acquiring a market share of 41.10% in 2024.



Competitive Landscape

Currently, many manufacturers are focused on enhancing consumer experience by implementing innovative marketing strategies. The global market competitiveness is heavily influenced by various manufacturers, distributors, and their geographical locations. To stay competitive in the market, stakeholders are striving to improve their production capabilities.

Country-wise insights

The table below lists the countries that are observed to be creating enough opportunities for Calcium Lactate to meet the peak demand.

Countries CAGR from 2024 to 2034 United States 14.50 % China 12.30 % Germany 9.40 % Japan 5.0 % Australia 3.30 %

Company Portfolio

Cargill Incorporation

Cargill Incorporated is a privately held global corporation that operates in the food, agriculture, and industrial sectors. One of the products that Cargill offers is calcium lactate, which is a white, odorless powder that is commonly used as a food additive.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc. is a multinational food company headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas. Founded in 1935, the company has grown to become one of the largest producers of meat and poultry products in the world.

Tyson Foods operates in several segments, including chicken, beef, pork, and prepared foods. Tyson Foods also produces calcium lactate, which is a white, crystalline powder that is commonly used as a food additive

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc. is a member-owned agricultural cooperative based in Arden Hills, Minnesota. Founded in 1921, the company has grown to become one of the largest producers of dairy foods in the United States.

Land O'Lakes operates in several segments, including dairy foods, animal feed, and crop inputs. In addition to its dairy products, Land O'Lakes produces calcium lactate, which is a white, crystalline powder that is commonly used as a food additive.

Key Segments

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By End Use Application:

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Oceania



