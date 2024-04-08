Travel Advisory: Crossover to East Side of Washington Bridge to Shift

As part of its ongoing project to reduce congestion and travel times and provide three lanes of travel in both directions of I-195 over the Washington Bridge, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will be shifting the crossover point for westbound traffic a half-mile closer to the Washington Bridge during the overnight hours Monday, April 8. The change will be complete before the morning commute on Tuesday, April 9. At this time, there will still be two lanes of travel westbound and eastbound.

Drivers will not need to adjust their route. They need to stay in their lanes through the new crossover to the eastbound side of I-195, following the reduced 40 mph speed limit. This change creates a work zone so RIDOT can continue construction necessary to fully implement the three-lane configuration later this month. The Department is on schedule to complete this work on or before April 22.

Other changes in preparation of the full three-lane configuration will precede the full implementation of this change. RIDOT will launch an informational ad campaign to prepare travelers. This work is weather dependent.