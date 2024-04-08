Game-Based Learning Market Applications, Technology, Types, Recent Trends, Future Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2030
The game-based learning market has witnessed a surge in recent years, driven by the growing recognition of its effectiveness in engaging learners and enhancing.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The game-based learning market has witnessed a surge in recent years, driven by the growing recognition of its effectiveness in engaging learners and enhancing educational outcomes. With the integration of technology, game-based learning offers interactive and immersive experiences that cater to diverse learning styles and preferences. This dynamic approach not only fosters critical thinking and problem-solving skills but also promotes collaboration and teamwork among students.
Educators and institutions are increasingly embracing game-based learning as a complementary tool to traditional teaching methods, recognizing its potential to increase student motivation and retention. By leveraging gamification elements such as points, badges, and leaderboards, educators can create a competitive yet supportive learning environment that encourages active participation and continuous improvement.
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Game-Based Learning industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Game-Based Learning market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Bublar Group, BreakAway games, Frontier Developments, Playgen, Minecraft, Spin Master, Idnusgeeks, Kahoot, Gamelearn, Recurrence, Stratbeans, Tangible Play, Simulearn, Raptivity, Banzai Labs, Cognitive Toybox, VR Education Holdings, Fundamental, Kuato Studios, Schell Games, Monkimun, Smart Lumies, G-Cube, Dreams, Layup, MLevel, Threatgen, Gametize, Sweetrush, Kidoz
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Game-Based Learning market.
It has segmented the global Game-Based Learning market
By Component
Solution
Services
By Deployment mode
cloud
on-premise
By Platform
Online
Offline
By Game type
AR VR games
AI-based games
Location-based games
Assessment and evaluation of games
Training, knowledge, and skill-based games
Language learning games
Others
By End-user
Consumer
Education
Government
Enterprises
