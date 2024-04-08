Web Application Firewall Market Size, Scope, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers And Forecast to 2030
Web Application Firewall (WAF) market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years driven by the escalating number of cyber threats targeting web applicationAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Web Application Firewall (WAF) market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the escalating number of cyber threats targeting web applications. With organizations increasingly relying on web applications for various functions, the need for robust security measures has become paramount. WAFs offer a critical layer of defense by inspecting and filtering HTTP requests to and from web applications, thus protecting against common vulnerabilities such as SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.
One of the key drivers propelling the growth of the Web Application Firewall market is the rising adoption of cloud-based WAF solutions. As businesses transition their operations to the cloud, they are faced with the challenge of securing their web applications in a dynamic and distributed environment. Cloud-based WAFs offer scalability, flexibility, and ease of deployment, making them an attractive option for organizations seeking comprehensive protection against evolving cyber threats..
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Web Application Firewall industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Web Application Firewall market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Security Systems, Oracle, Barracuda Fortinet, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Applicure Technologies Ltd., Cloudflare, Inc., Radware Ltd., Akamai Technologies, F5 Networks, Inc., Imperva, Inc., AWS, Qualys, Inc., Networks, Inc., Barracuda, Rohde & Schwarz, Positive Technologies, Qualys, Wallarm, StackPath, Cloudflare, Reblaze
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Web Application Firewall market.
It has segmented the global Web Application Firewall market
By Deployment Model
On-Premise
Cloud
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
By Component
Solution
Services
By End User
BFSI
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Government and Public Sector
Retail and E-Commerce
Others
