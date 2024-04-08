JAKKS Pacific Announces Partnership with Epic Story Media for launch of Wild Manes

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, announces a new partnership with Epic Story Media (Epic) to launch a robust content and licensing program around their new IP, Wild Manes. Wild Manes is a whimsical world of horses, food, friends, flair and fun, galloping onto the scene in Summer 2024.



Epic is set to produce and globally distribute the brand’s animated series. The short form series is developed and produced by Epic Story Media, animated with its 2D studio, Loomi Animation. The series has been written by Shelia Rogerson, led by creative producer, Cheryl Hassen and directed by Tahir Rana. Forty fun-filled 5-minute episodes will run on YouTube Kids and other OTT platforms this summer.

JAKKS Pacific is also thrilled to “let friends run wild” in an all-new Roblox game, currently being developed by Epic’s new game studio, Freeground. The Wild Manes Roblox experience will be released this summer, and players will get to hang out with the Mane Girls in the town of Wild, listen to their stories and lend them a hoof on quests and adventures. The more they do, the closer they get to becoming the Mane Girls’ BFF, unleashing their creativity with accessories and unique mane colors.

Blending realistic horses with a touch of magic, JAKKS Pacific’s Wild Manes toy line launches at retail this fall and will include a diverse array of character-driven horse sets, horse and cart ensembles, feature playsets, and more. Each Wild Manes horse possesses a distinct personality and origin story, that is complemented by their signature hair color and personal passion. Whether it’s hitting the beach with Bailey and their surf shack, “Surf n’ Snacks,” or indulging in frills and fancy treats at Cherie’s cart, “Mane Macarons,” there’s something for everyone in the world of Wild Manes. In this realm, one is free to pursue their passions daily, be it chatting over lattes with Cocoa or enjoying the fair with Candi. Whatever the preference, there’s a Wild Manes horse ready to share in the adventure.

“Every character in Wild Manes is truly unique, ensuring that every child can find one to resonate with. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Epic Story Media in developing a 360° franchise ecosystem, with engaging content, consumer products and children’s toys for this incredible brand this summer,” remarked Greta Salmon, Sr. Director of Marketing, Girls Toys at JAKKS Pacific. “The new toy line of horses, carts, accessories and playsets in a variety of characters will be available at all major retailers and online this fall.”

“Partnering with JAKKS Pacific on this custom content has been an extraordinary endeavor. We’re crafting content across multiple channels, each tailored to reflect the brand’s essence, and devising engaging methods to introduce and engage children with the brand throughout the year,” stated Ken Faier, CEO and President of Epic Story Media.

The Wild Manes toys and animated series will be showcased at this year’s Licensing Expo, taking place from May 21-23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada with a media mixer hosted at Epic Story Media’s booth – U202.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2024 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Epic Story Media

Founded by Ken Faier, Epic Story Media launched in 2018 to put creators at the center of compelling and engaging franchises for kids. Epic now has an active and growing slate of properties in development working with some of the most talented creators around the world.

Faier also owns Vancouver’s Nightmarket Games (formally Epic Story Interactive), a mobile game development company, and has partnered with Steve Couture’s IP development company, Epic Storyworlds; animation studio, Loomi Animation; and Roblox game development studio, Freeground.

