Texas Capital ETF & Funds Management to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell

WHAT:

Texas Capital ETF & Funds Management executives will join together at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on April 8, 2024, to celebrate the launch of the Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ: TXSS) (the “Fund”). Daniel Hoverman, head of Corporate & Investment Banking at Texas Capital, and Ed Rosenberg, head of ETF & Funds Management, will ring the Closing Bell following remarks for the occasion.

The TXSS ETF tracks the performance of the Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index, a sector GDP weighted and market-capitalization weighted diversified index designed primarily to reflect the performance of stocks in small-capitalization companies headquartered in Texas. Key business sectors in the small cap equity index include industrials, energy, consumer discretionary, health care and real estate.

Additional details on the Fund can be found here.

WHERE:

Nasdaq MarketSite

4 Times Square

New York, NY 10036

WEBCAST:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available for viewing online at: Bell Ringing Ceremony | MarketSite | Nasdaq

WHEN:

Monday, April 8, 2024 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, the parent company of Texas Capital Bank d/b/a Texas Capital, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, building a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us at www.nasdaq.com.

Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this information and other information about the Fund, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors can obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling 844.TCB.ETFS (844.822.3837).

Texas Risk. Texas’ economy relies to a significant extent on certain key industries, such as the oil and gas industry (including drilling, production and refining), chemicals production, technology and telecommunications equipment manufacturing and international trade. Each of these industries has from time to time suffered from economic downturns, and adverse conditions in one or more of these industries could impair the ability of issuers of Texas municipal securities to pay principal or interest on their obligations.

Investment and Market Risk. As with all investments, an investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk. Investors in the Fund could lose money, including the possible loss of the entire principal amount of an investment, over short or prolonged periods of time.

Geographic Concentration Risk. Because the Fund and the Texas Capital Texas Equity Index (the “Index”) will invest only in issuers headquartered in Texas, the Fund's performance is expected to be closely tied to various factors such as social, financial, economic and political conditions within that region. Events that negatively affect that region may cause the value of the Fund’s shares to decrease, in some cases significantly. As a result, the Fund may be more volatile than more geographically diverse funds.

Index Tracking Risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of correlation to the Index and therefore achieve its investment objective. The Fund may have difficulty achieving its investment objective due to fees, expenses (including rebalancing expenses) and other transaction costs related to the normal operation of the Fund. These costs that may be incurred by the Fund are not incurred by the Index, which may make it more difficult for the Fund to track the Index.

New Adviser Risk. Texas Capital Bank Private Wealth Advisors (the “Adviser”) has not previously served as an adviser to a registered mutual fund or ETF. As a result, there is no long-term track record against which an investor may judge the Adviser and it is possible the Adviser may not achieve the Fund’s intended investment objective.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is new and may be at greater risk than larger funds of wider bid-ask spreads for its shares, trading at a greater premium or discount to net asset value, liquidation and/or a stop to trading. Any resulting liquidation of the Fund could cause the Fund to incur elevated transaction costs for the Fund and negative tax consequences for its shareholders.

Passive Investment Risk. The Fund is not actively managed, and the Adviser will not sell a security due to current or projected under performance of a security, industry, or sector, unless that security is removed from the Index by the Index provider, who is unaffiliated with the Adviser. The Fund invests in securities included in the Index regardless of the Adviser’s independent analysis of the investment decision.

Shares are not individually redeemable and are issued and redeemed at their net asset value only in large, specified blocks of shares called creation units. Shares otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading at market price (not NAV). Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services, Inc. d/b/a Texas Capital Bank Private Wealth Advisors (“PWA”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Texas Capital Bank and a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), serves as investment adviser to the Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF and is paid a fee for its services. Shares of the Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed or endorsed by, Texas Capital Bank or its affiliates. The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF is not insured by the FDIC or any other government agency. The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Texas Capital Bank Private Wealth Advisors.

Not a Deposit. Not FDIC Insured. Not Guaranteed by the Bank. May Lose Value. Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency.

