Nobiesse Laboratories: A New Player in the Skincare Industry Focused on Health and Safety
Initially looking for non-toxic products for himself and his family, Matthew Frederick was on a personal journey of trying to take care of his family.
Our size allows us to source ingredients small companies can’t and that large companies won’t pay for, which lets Nobiesse address the needs of the wellness segment of the personal care market.”PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobiesse Laboratories, LLC has emerged in the skincare industry, founded with a clear focus on health and the development of innovative skincare solutions. The company, under the guidance of its founder and CEO, Matthew Frederick, originated from a personal quest to find non-toxic personal care products for family use, leading to its establishment as a noteworthy entity in the skincare market.
— Matthew Frederick
The venture began with Frederick's investigation into the skincare and personal care industry, motivated by his discovery of the widespread use of potentially harmful chemicals in products marketed as "clean" and "natural." His concerns, particularly regarding endocrine disruptors and carcinogens found in everyday products, propelled him towards seeking safer, more effective product alternatives.
Reflecting on his motivations, Frederick noted, “Identifying the harmful substances included in products used daily and understanding their health implications, especially for children, was the catalyst for exploring better alternatives.”
This led Frederick to apply his business insights to partner with a manufacturer that shared his commitment to product quality, safety, and efficacy. Nobiesse Laboratories was thus born out of a personal need but quickly grew in scope due to positive feedback from Frederick's network, suggesting a wider demand for such products.
Today, Nobiesse Laboratories has established itself with a product line that spans across the United States, with aspirations for further reach. The company’s products, which are exclusively available through its website, cater to an audience that values the health benefits and quality assurances of their skincare products.
Frederick elaborated, “Our product sourcing strategy is designed to cater to the needs of a particular segment of the market, offering products that may not be readily available through smaller companies or are not a focus for larger corporations.”
The formation of Nobiesse Laboratories highlights the transition from a personal initiative to a significant undertaking within the skincare industry, marked by a commitment to health and safety. The company serves as an example of how personal health and safety concerns can lead to the development of a brand that plays a role in advancing the skincare industry.
Nobiesse Laboratories underscores the importance of informed choices in skincare and personal care, with a focus on the effectiveness of products and the health implications of their ingredients.
As Nobiesse Laboratories continues its operations and looks towards expansion, it remains dedicated to its original mission of offering safer, effective skincare options, influencing the industry towards adopting more health-conscious practices.
For further information on Nobiesse Laboratories and its approach to skincare, please visit www.nobiesse.com.
About Nobiesse Laboratories, LLC:
Nobiesse is a pioneering brand committed to revolutionizing health-conscious living through its range of natural, effective skincare, personal care, and home care products. With a steadfast dedication to helping consumers improve their metabolic health by reducing environmental toxins in their products, Nobiesse empowers individuals to make conscious choices for their well-being.
Elsa Ferretti
Nobiesse Laboratories, LLC
+1 862-822-3114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok