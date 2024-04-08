Respiratory protein-driven selectivity during the Permian–Triassic mass extinction
Respiratory protein-driven selectivity during the Permian–Triassic mass extinction
Tags: brachiopods, mortality, paleo, physiology, protists
Extinction selectivity determines the direction of macroevolution, especially during mass extinction; however, its driving mechanisms remain poorly understood. By investigating the physiological selectivity of marine animals during the Permian–Triassic mass extinction, we found that marine clades with lower O2-carrying capacity hemerythrin proteins and those relying on O2 diffusion experienced significantly greater extinction intensity and body-size reduction than those with higher O2-carrying capacity hemoglobin or hemocyanin proteins. Our findings suggest that animals with high O2-carrying capacity obtained the necessary O2 even under hypoxia and compensated for the increased energy requirements caused by ocean acidification, which enabled their survival during the Permian–Triassic mass extinction. Thus, high O2-carrying capacity may have been crucial for the transition from the Paleozoic to the Modern Evolutionary Fauna.
Song H., Wu Y., Dai X., Dal Corso J., Wang F., Feng Y., Chu D., Tian L., Song H. & Foster W. J., 2024. Respiratory protein-driven selectivity during the Permian–Triassic mass extinction. The Innovation: 100618. doi: 10.1016/j.xinn.2024.100618. Article.