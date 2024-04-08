PML in Barcelona for the UN Ocean Decade Conference 

This year marks the fourth year of implementation of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030). Under the leadership of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, the Ocean Decade has already galvanized thousands of partners around the world to start delivering the science we need for the ocean we want.



Our Director of Science, Prof. Steve Widdicombe, sits on the Ocean Decade Conference Programme Committee and PML staff are leading and taking part in several satellite events on-site and off-site.

Ahead of the week, our team shared hopeful thoughts regarding the opportunities this special conference will bring.

“This Ocean Decade Conference brings together all the different sectors of the global ocean community around our shared commitment to build a better future for our ocean. It will be a chance to exchange new ideas and build exciting partnerships with experts from science, industry, government and civil society. As a co-leader for the UN Ocean Decade programme on ocean acidification OARS, I will be looking to increase the visibility of this programme and foster new collaborations across key areas of science, public understanding and ocean governance. As Director of Science at Plymouth Marine Laboratory, the conference is a chance to showcase the amazing research and impact work we are doing to protect and restore biodiversity, minimize the impacts of climate change, fight the causes and effects of marine pollution and support the development of transformative, less harmful, ocean practices. At PML, we are committed to using our science to build a more equitable, sustainable and responsible relationship between human society and our ocean, mutually benefiting both people and nature.”

– Professor Steve Widdicombe, PML’s Director of Science and Co-Chair of the Global Ocean Acidification Observing Network (GOA-ON) Executive Council, in addition to Co-lead of the UN Ocean Decade endorsed programme ‘Ocean Acidification Research for Sustainability’ (OARS).

