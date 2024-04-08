Maybacks Global Partners with WiseDV in Launching iDreamCTV: A Next-Generation Streaming Platform

SOMERVILLE, N.J., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Maybacks Global Entertainment, a subsidiary of Authentic Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK: AHRO ), proudly announces its partnership with WiseDV, a leading streaming and broadcast technology provider. Together, they unveil and officially launch iDreamCTV, a cutting-edge Over-The-Top (OTT) platform set to revolutionize the streaming experience.



iDreamCTV marks a significant advancement in streaming technology, offering users seamless access to Maybacks Global's exclusive content portfolio. iDreamCTV Apps ensure unparalleled streaming experiences and lucrative monetization opportunities, from live channels to on-demand videos.

Maureen Cooper, Executive Director of Programming at iDreamCTV, highlights the platform's potential: "Powered by WiseDV's technology and one of Hollywood's vast content library, iDreamCTV offers viewers an unmatched streaming experience. Our partnership represents a game-changer in the industry, and we're excited to deliver top-notch entertainment."

Atul Anandpura, Founder and CEO of WiseDV, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the seamless integration of WiseDV's technology with Maybacks' content. "Empowering Maybacks Global with our state-of-the-art streaming solutions, including WisePlay, WiseOTT, and WiseSSAI, has been a pleasure. Together, we're redefining the streaming landscape, offering end-to-end solutions for content creators and viewers alike."

Chris Giordano, President and Chairman of Authentic Holdings, Inc., expresses his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Working with WiseDV on this one-of-a-kind and innovative app has been seamless. Their expertise and constant communication have enabled us to provide users with features typically reserved for subscription-based services. We now make our user experience second to none in terms of its functionality and its user interface. This partnership propels us forward, reaching a much broader audience and solidifying our position in the industry." Launching our APP on Roku, iOS, Android, and Google platforms and soon on major brand smart TVs, iDreamCTV is poised to reach millions of potential subscribers globally.

Maybacks is in final contract review on two major partnership contracts. Once finalized it will involve the co-marketing of our APP with two major consumer electronics companies and to an audience of almost 500 million viewers worldwide. These partnerships will increase our audience in a profound way since we will be broadcasting to a global audience. The massive nature of that audience and its potential likelihood to download our APP could have an extraordinary effect on our ad sales and P & L.

"The future for Maybacks is getting stronger with each week that passes by. The ownership of over 30,000 titles in our movie and serial television database is proving to be a massive attribute attracting extraordinary interest in our "affiliate rev share program," as evidenced by our recent signing of 23 additional stations.

In the coming weeks, we expect to sign an additional 10 stations in major markets that in combination with our other 23 affiliate stations will do two things: Dramatically increase our geographical footprint as well as increase our advertising rate card in a significant manner. Exciting times lie ahead for Maybacks as we continue to gain ground each passing week in becoming a large independent broadcasting company.

We look forward to consistently keeping you, our shareholders apprised of our progress."

About Authentic Holdings: Authentic Holdings combines entertainment, technology, and textiles to create a diverse portfolio of offerings. Their subsidiary Maybacks Global's collaboration with WiseDV underscores their commitment to innovation in the streaming industry. For more information, chrisg@ecotek360.com

About Maybacks Entertainment: With a database of over 30,000 titles, Maybacks Entertainment is at the forefront of content creation and distribution. Its expansion into OTA broadcasting, with partnerships spanning 50 OTA stations and strategic alliances with 10 new OTA stations, solidifies its position as a leader in the entertainment industry. With WiseDV's award-winning WisePlay – Playout technology, Maybacks streams 27 live TV networks, bringing diverse content to viewers worldwide. https://www.idreamctv.com . Email: pr@maybackstv.com

About WiseDV: Established in 2006, WiseDV provides innovative broadcasting and streaming solutions to enhance content delivery and monetization. With a focus on technology and user experience, WiseDV continues to push the boundaries of streaming technology, offering solutions such as WisePlay, WiseOTT, and WiseSSAI to optimize the streaming, viewing, and monetization experience. For more information on WiseDV, please contact pr@wisedv.com or visit www.wisedv.com . WiseDV will showcase WisePlay, WiseOTT, and WiseSSAI at NAB 2024 booth #W1959.

Safe Harbor Act

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Authentic Holdings, Inc, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements including those relating to the Company's ability to execute its acquisition strategy, and to launch its growth and expansion plans, among others, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Authentic Holdings, Inc's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of Authentic Holdings, Inc.'s future revenues, financial performance, or stock price. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Authentic Holdings, Inc, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

