CorMedix Inc. Announces Commercial Agreement With ARC Dialysis, LLC

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that it has entered into a 5-year commercial supply contract with Florida-based dialysis provider, ARC Dialysis, LLC for the supply of DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin).



CorMedix received NDA approval of DefenCath® under the Limited Population Pathway for Antibacterial and Antifungal Drugs (LPAD) on November 15, 2023, and expects to begin commercialization of the product in the inpatient setting on April 15th. CorMedix is committed to building meaningful long-term relationships with dialysis providers that are dedicated to innovation and infection reduction. ARC Dialysis, a Miami-based medium-sized dialysis organization, provides inpatient dialysis services to approximately 100 inpatient facilities, and is the operator of 18 outpatient dialysis units throughout Florida.

“We are thrilled that ARC Dialysis, a Joint Commissioned Accredited Kidney Care Provider, has decided to implement DefenCath throughout their organization as a preventative measure against infections for patients on hemodialysis with a CVC,” says CorMedix CEO, Joseph Todisco. “ARC’s mission is closely aligned with DefenCath’s value proposition and we applaud their efforts of embracing the first-and-only FDA-approved antimicrobial catheter lock solution.”

ARC Dialysis' objective is to offer its patients superior care, including innovative technologies and drug products, which is core to its mission of enabling patients to live their healthiest and safest lives while undergoing hemodialysis. “This agreement with CorMedix for the adoption of DefenCath reinforces our commitment to innovation and patient care, and we are proud of the reputation we’ve established for ourselves as a leading dialysis provider in the southeast United States,” says Fred Dumenigo, CEO of ARC Dialysis.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath®, which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix anticipates the commercial launch of DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024, pending a timely implementation of TDAPA. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management’s expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or CorMedix’s prospects should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from projections or estimates due to a variety of important factors, and readers are directed to the Risk Factors identified in CorMedix’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or upon request from CorMedix. CorMedix may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in its forward-looking statements, and such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. CorMedix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

