Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), April 8, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

  EXM NYSE Total
Trading Number of common shares purchased





 Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased





 Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased





 Average price per share Consideration excluding fees
Date excluding fees   excluding fees     excluding fees  
(d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)*
               
02/04/2024 3,824 398.8495 1,525,200.49 - - - - 3,824 398.8495 1,525,200.49
03/04/2024 3,928 385.3645 1,513,711.76 - - - - 3,928 385.3645 1,513,711.76
04/04/2024 3,917 385.4223 1,509,699.15 5,938 420.9621 2,499,672.95 2,303,421.44 9,855 386.9224 3,813,120.59
05/04/2024 3,916 384.8764 1,507,175.98 6,443 419.0244 2,699,774.21 2,490,336.88 10,359 385.8976 3,997,512.86
  15,585



 388.5651



 6,055,787.38



 12,381



 419.9537



 5,199,447.16



 4,793,758.32



 27,966



 387.9549



 10,849,545.70
Total
 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till April 5, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 163,798,675.39 for No. 477,885 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 54,391,165.62 (Euro 49,994,518.23*) for No. 140,501 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of April 5, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 13,835,338 common shares equal to 5.38% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until April 5, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 2,987,859 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 786,537,719.76.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com

