Chartis Research Announces the Launch of the 2024 Integrated GRC Solutions Report

Explore the 2024 evolution of GRC: strategic integration, tech innovations, and a detailed vendor landscape in Chartis Research's latest report

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartis Research, the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology, is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive market update and vendor landscape for Integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Solutions in 2024. This landmark report offers invaluable insights into the rapidly evolving discipline of GRC, highlighting its transition from traditional compliance and control functions to a broader, more strategic role in business optimization and risk management.

Transforming GRC: From Compliance to Strategic Integration

The 2024 Integrated GRC Solutions report underscores a significant shift in the GRC landscape, moving beyond its compliance roots to embrace a wide array of business, technology, and operational functions. It sheds light on the intertwining of GRC with technology and front-office activities, demonstrating its emergence as a critical operational discipline at the crossroads of technological innovation and strategic business processes.

Driving Change: Technology and Regulation

With a detailed analysis of the drivers behind GRC's transformation, the report identifies the pivotal role of digital transformation and regulatory influx in redefining financial institutions' operational environments. It explores the growing importance of digital and operational resilience, which have become synonymous with business continuity in today's digital age.

Innovations in GRC Technology

Chartis Research's report delves into the technological advancements fueling the evolution of GRC solutions, highlighting the adoption of sophisticated analytics, artificial intelligence, and process automation. These innovations are enabling organizations to manage risks more proactively, with real-time and automated process controls that extend the traditional boundaries of GRC.

Vendor Landscape: Comprehensive Analysis and RiskTech Quadrant®

A key feature of the report is its exhaustive analysis of the vendor landscape for GRC solutions, utilizing Chartis Research's proprietary RiskTech Quadrant® methodology. It evaluates leading vendors across various GRC categories, including analytics, internal audit, IT risk, and operational risk, offering organizations guidance on selecting the most suitable technology solutions for their GRC needs.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is part of Infopro Digital and stands at the forefront of risk technology analysis, offering deep insights into the major trends shaping the risk management and compliance sectors. Our reports are crafted by seasoned analysts with firsthand experience in developing and implementing risk management systems and strategies across a wide range of industries.

Download the 2024 Integrated GRC Solutions Report Today

Discover the future of GRC and how your organization can navigate the complexities of governance, risk management, and compliance in the digital age. Visit www.chartis-research.com to download the full report

