Gen II Launches Sensr® DataBridge to Democratize Data for Private Equity Sponsors

NEW YORK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen II Fund Services, LLC (“Gen II"), a leading independent private capital fund administrator, has announced the launch of Sensr® DataBridge, a pioneering addition to its Sensr® product suite. This innovative solution revolutionizes how private equity sponsors access crucial fund data including investor and investment cash flows, portfolio data and accounting details, streamlining connections across diverse applications, tools, and platforms.



Sensr® DataBridge marks a significant advancement in data management within the private capital industry. By offering a no-code solution, it empowers users to effortlessly integrate fund administration data with both in-house and third-party platforms. This eliminates the need for specialized data structuring or development skills, allowing sponsors to focus on strategic decision-making and value creation.

"Gen II is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of private equity sponsors," said Robert Caporale, President, Strategic & Digital Solutions, at Gen II. "Sensr® DataBridge represents a paradigm shift in how fund data is accessed and utilized, offering unparalleled efficiency and flexibility."

Sensr® DataBridge can be used as a standalone solution or alongside Sensr® Analytics, a fully managed, dynamic fund performance and attribution analysis tool purpose-built for private equity sponsors. Key benefits of Sensr® DataBridge include:

Seamless Integration : Effortlessly connect fund administration data with a wide range of platforms without requiring complex coding or development efforts.



: Effortlessly connect fund administration data with a wide range of platforms without requiring complex coding or development efforts. Data Ownership : Enable easy retrieval of essential fund data, facilitating informed decision-making and improving operational efficiency.

: Enable easy retrieval of essential fund data, facilitating informed decision-making and improving operational efficiency. Flexibility and Scalability: Scale operations seamlessly while being able to adapt to evolving business requirements.

“Sensr® DataBridge is the result of a constant feedback loop with our clients,” said Peter Rosenstein, Chief Product Officer – Digital Solutions, Gen II. “We engineered a streamlined solution, bypassing the complexities of traditional integration efforts. It empowers firms to democratize data access, efficiently channeling information to any required platform.”

Gen II remains at the forefront of innovation within the private capital industry, consistently delivering solutions that drive operational excellence and empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives.

For more information about Sensr® DataBridge and Gen II's comprehensive suite of fund administration services, please visit our website .

About Gen II

Gen II is a leading fund administration provider focused entirely on serving private capital asset managers and investors. Since its inception in 2009, the company has become one of the largest independent private capital fund administrators, with more than $1 trillion of private fund capital under administration. Gen II offers private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology, enabling GPs to manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications most effectively. For more information, please visit gen2fund.com.

