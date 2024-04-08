Infinite Reality and Vodafone Showcase AI-Onboard, A Revolutionary Automotive Onboarding Service, at Mobile World Congress, Part of Ongoing Strategic Partnership

AI-Onboard Serves as the First Platform Partnership Between Infinite Reality and Vodafone

Full Platform Expected to be Rolled Out Summer 2024

BARCELONA, Spain and LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Reality (“iR”), a global leader in artificial intelligence innovations and immersive virtual experiences, in partnership with telecommunications giant Vodafone, proudly showcased its groundbreaking automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) onboarding service, AI-Onboard, at the recent Mobile World Congress 2024 (“MWC”) in Barcelona. The full service is expected to launch in the summer of 2024, marking the first stage of a strategic partnership between iR and Vodafone.

Mobile World Congress, which ran from February 26-29, 2024, is an annual trade show and one of the world’s largest telecommunications, connectivity and technology events. MWC 2024 was attended by over 100,000 delegates, including the King of Spain, and served as a global platform for iR and Vodafone to unveil AI-Onboard.

At the event, the AI-Onboard platform, built using capabilities from Vodafone’s new platform Pairpoint, was given its first look, captivating hundreds of daily visitors with its demo and its potential to transform the automotive retail landscape. As one of the 23 innovative divisions of Vodafone showcased at the event, Pairpoint stood out with its cutting-edge technology, setting a new benchmark for the industry and quickly became one of the highlights of the event.

AI-Onboard introduced an exciting and immersive hybrid mixed reality and virtual reality experience demonstrating a variety of real-world scenarios where Pairpoint technology will become revolutionary. AI-Onboard leverages the latest in generative AI, augmented reality and virtual reality to provide an immersive and interactive experience that represents the future of customer engagement and retail.

John Acunto, CEO of Infinite Reality, commented on the successful launch, “The Mobile World Congress was an incredible stage to demonstrate the transformative power of AI immersive experiences in revolutionizing the buying and selling process. Pairpoint Technology was instrumental in bringing this vision to life, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of interactive and immersive retail. We are thrilled by the success of the event and look forward to continuing our innovative work with Vodafone.”

Jorge Bento, CEO of Pairpoint, also commented, “This is just the beginning of our big journey. We need content, we need demonstrations, we need showrooms, and I want to bring Infinite Reality with us to wherever we are able to bring our technology.”

David Palmer, Chief Product Officer of Vodafone DAB, commented, “We believe that AI-Onboard is an essential part of the future of products throughout virtual reality, mixed reality, and immersive experiences staffed by AI technology. Developed with our partners at iR, this virtual showroom technology is just one example of the use cases, industries and geographies we plan to rollout as part of our greater strategic partnership with iR.”

About Infinite Reality, Inc.

Infinite Reality (iR) helps clients with audiences develop immersive experiences that convert those audiences into users. An iR powered virtual experience enables brands and creators to fully control the ways in which they commercialize their creations, distribute content, and communicate with their communities. With deep expertise in Hollywood production, iR develops world-class products and experiences that upend traditional, passive one-way viewership of events and static online retail transactions while shaping the future of audience engagement, brand loyalty, and fan commitment. The Services and Advisory teams manage, design, and oversee custom builds, leveraging the Technology team’s platform development expertise. Infinite Reality’s products are hardware agnostic, do not require any special equipment, and can be viewed and experienced on laptop, desktop, mobile phone, tablet, and Smart TV. iR Studios, one of the largest independent production studios in the country, works collaboratively with iR’s expert Innovation team to develop proprietary technology for Metaverse creation and immersive experiences, including live event virtualization and remote collaboration tools, from their 150,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility. Visit theinfinitereality.com.

About Vodafone

Vodafone is the largest pan-European and African telecoms company. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, digitalise critical sectors and enable inclusive and sustainable digital societies.

We provide mobile and fixed services to over 300 million customers in 17 countries, partner with mobile networks in 46 more and are also a world leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), connecting over 167 million devices and platforms. With Vodacom Financial Services and M-Pesa, we have the largest financial technology platform in Africa, serving more than 71 million people across seven countries.

We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040, while helping our customers reduce their own carbon emissions by 350 million tonnes by 2030. We are driving action to reduce device waste and achieve our target to reuse, resell or recycle 100% of our network waste by 2025.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com, follow us on Twitter at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

