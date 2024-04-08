SAB Biotherapeutics to Present at INNODIA Annual Meeting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS ), (“SAB” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that is developing human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hIgG) for delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced their Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Alexandra Kropotova, MD, MBA will share an overview of the SAB-142 clinical development plan and anticipated milestones at the INNODIA Annual Meeting in Leuven, Belgium on April 11, 2024. SAB will be featured as a key partner at the upcoming global T1D meeting.



INNODIA accelerates the development of disease modifying therapies for T1D by supporting medicine developers with the following services: teams of leading experts to advise medicine developers; a best-in-class network of accredited clinical trial sites in Europe; a gateway to top notch professionals and research labs working on T1D; and access to a qualified community of people and families living with T1D.

INNODIA Managing Director Manuela Battaglia, Ph.D, said of the partnership, “SAB-142 is an exciting therapy in development, and we are optimistic about partnership opportunities for upcoming clinical trials with this novel agent. Our partnership will provide SAB – as with all our partners – access to our network of clinical trial sites and T1D experts as we work together to accelerate this important therapy.”

“INNODIA has been an exceptional partner as we move our SAB-142 development plan forward,” noted Dr. Kropotova. “There is urgent and unmet global need for disease-modifying autoimmune therapies that address the underlying cause of disease, and we look forward to working with INNODIA’s network of clinicians and scientists as we advance SAB-142 and work to delay the progression of type 1 diabetes.”

Dr. Kropotova’s presentation will highlight the latest developments and upcoming milestones from the company’s lead clinical program, SAB-142, a novel biologic being developed for delaying onset and progression of Type 1 diabetes in adults and children.

About INNODIA

INNODIA is the largest European Network dedicated to preventing and curing type 1 diabetes (T1D) and represents the point of contact between those who want to develop new therapies and those who have the tools and experience to do so. With the aim of spurring transformational innovation in T1D, INNODIA provides full support to SMEs, biotechs, and other entities that might otherwise not invest in T1D R&D due to high barriers to entry and low returns (www.innodia.org). INNODIA convenes entities often with different incentives but united in the desire to address the same unifying unmet medical need: the lack of definitive cures for people living with type 1 diabetes.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing human, multi- targeted, high-potency immunoglobulins (IgGs), without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma, to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. The Company’s lead asset, SAB-142, targets type 1 diabetes (T1D) with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop Transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™, the only transgenic animal with a human artificial chromosome, SAB’s DiversitAb™ drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, human IgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases without the need for convalescent plasma or human donors. For more information on SAB, visit: https://www.SAB.bio/ and follow SAB on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “to be,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including the development and efficacy of our T1D program, and other discovery programs, the closing of each tranche of the Company’s previously announced private placement offering, the timely funding to the Company by each investor in the private placement offering, financial projections and future financial and operating results (including estimated cost savings and cash runway), the outcome of and potential future government, and other third-party collaborations or funded programs.

These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB and are not predictions of actual performance, and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, prediction, definitive statement, or an assurance, of fact or probability. These statements are only current predictions or expectations, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, and these risks and uncertainties may cause our or our industry’s results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the sections captioned “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, each as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and other filings with or submissions to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov/. Except as otherwise required by law, SAB disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

