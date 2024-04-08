SP Zubiri now a reserve Lt. Col. in the Philippine Army

PHILIPPINES, April 8 - Press Release

'ANY GOOD PATRIOT SHOULD BE READY TO FIGHT FOR THE COUNTRY' "But I also believe that any good patriot, no matter their lot in life, should be ready to fight for the country when called for - and this is a call that I am prepared to answer." This is according to Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, who is now a reserve officer of the Philippine Army, donning the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in a simple ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo today and expressing readiness to fight for the country. In accepting the rank designation, Zubiri said he and the Philippine Army share in the responsibility of protecting the sovereignty and democracy in the country, with the Senate leader advocating for the military's modernization and increase in budget in the Senate. "It is a great honor to finally come to the culmination of that partnership, as I now take on the responsibility of being a reserve Lieutenant Colonel of the Army, prepared to defend the country not only in the halls of the Senate but also out in our war rooms and on the field, alongside you all," Zubiri expressed. "It is not a responsibility I take lightly. I respect that as men and women of the Army, you have devoted yourselves entirely to the defense of the nation. Your skills, judgment and dedication are beyond compare, and no reservist can ever hope to measure up to you," the Senate chief added. The ceremony was witnessed by officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), including AFP Chief-of-Staff General Romeo S. Brawner, a former head of the Philippine Army, along with BGen. Daniel Tansip, BGen.Bernardo Fortez, and MGen. Romulo Manuel. Tension in the West Philippine Sea has been continuously rising due to the increased bullying of the Chinese Navy and Coast Guard. In a recent survey, a majority of Filipinos indicated they were willing to fight for the country's territory and sovereignty. Zubiri has been very vocal about criticizing the actions of China and has stood up, on numerous occasions, to denounce the illegal activities of the global superpower in the Philippines' territory and exclusive economic zone. "Andito po ako ngayon para patunayan na hindi lang tayo puro salita sa Senado, mayroon din tayong gawa. Handa tayong sumaklolo sa panahon ng krisis at pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan," Zubiri said. "At the end of the day, whatever hat I am wearing - whether as a legislator or a reservist - my service to this country can be traced down to one simple truth: I love our country and I love our people," he continued. "This love has fueled me for over two decades of public service, and it will continue to fuel me in all that I do, especially as a reservist of the Army." On the occasion of the "Araw ng Kagitingan commemoration on April 9, Zubiri encouraged Filipinos to apply in their lives the essence of the national anthem. "Palagi nating kinakanta, "Lupang Hinirang, duyan ka ng magiting" - panawagan po ito sa atin na isabuhay ang giting at tapang ng ating mga bayani, na nagbigay ng kanilang sarili para sa bayan," Zubiri declared. "Wala nang ibang magtatanggol sa ating bayan kung hindi tayo mismo. Tayo ang maniniguro na 'sa manlulupig, di pasisiil' ang ating mahal na Pilipinas. Kaya umaasa ako na marami pang ibang kababayan natin ang susunod sa ating pagiging reservist ng AFP. Samahan niyo kami sa pagtindig para sa ating kalayaan at sa ating kapayapaan."