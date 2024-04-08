3D Metrology Market Projected to Reach USD 20.69 Billion by 2031 By The rise of advanced quality control tools
3D Metrology Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Report Scope:
According to the SNS Insider report, the 3D Metrology Market Size stood at USD 11.25 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 20.69 Billion by 2031, with a remarkable CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.
The 3D metrology process employs various cutting-edge tools like 3D scanners, CT scanners, standardized light scanners, handheld scanners, laser trackers, and central LiDAR centers. These tools are extensively used across industries such as automotive, manufacturing, medical equipment, electronics, and more, where precision and accuracy are paramount. The integration of advanced technologies with these tools has significantly enhanced product quality and adherence to global standards, fostering market growth.
Top Companies Featured in 3D Metrology Market Report:
• Exact Metrology
• 3D System Corp
• Automated Precision
• Creaform
• Keyence
• KLA-Tencor
• Mitutoyo Corporation
• Carl Zeiss AG
• Applied Materials
• 3D Digital Corp
• Nikon Corporation
Market Analysis:
The 3D Metrology Market is witnessing exponential growth attributed to increased demand for quality control, improved R&D spending, and a surge in productivity requirements across industries like automotive, electronics, and aerospace. However, challenges such as lack of simplified software solutions hinder market growth. Opportunities lie in Industry 4.0 adoption and significant growth in the aviation sector.
Segment Analysis:
The Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) segment dominates, driven by its acceptance in advanced measurement technologies, particularly in automotive and manufacturing. The Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS) segment shows promising growth, especially in virtual simulation, aiding industries in achieving enhanced quality control.
3D Metrology Market Segmentation as Follows:
BY OFFERING
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
BY PRODUCT TYPE
• Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)
• VMM
• ODS
• 3D Automated Optical Inspection System
• Form Measurement
• Others
BY APPLICATION
• Quality Control & Inspection
• Virtual Simulation
• Reverse Engineering
• Other
BY END-USER
• Aerospace & Defence
• Automotive
• Architecture & Construction
• Medical
• Semiconductors & Electronics
• Energy & Power
• Heavy Machinery
• Mining
• Others
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:
The ongoing conflict disrupts supply chains, leading to production output decreases and market growth slowdowns. However, increased R&D investments in affected regions could foster new technology development, balancing some negative impacts.
Impact of Economic Slowdown:
Economic slowdowns prompt reduced capital expenditures and lower demand for 3D metrology systems across key industries. Price pressures and delayed project implementations further challenge market growth.
Key Regional Development:
Asia Pacific leads the market due to rising adoption of contactless quality control in automotive and manufacturing. North America sees growth in aerospace, defense, and manufacturing tech, while Europe's strong automotive and aerospace sectors contribute to market dominance.
Key Takeaways:
• 3D Metrology Market set to surpass USD 20.69 Billion by 2031.
• Dominance of CMM and ODS segments driving market growth.
• Asia Pacific emerges as a key player, with China leading in revenue.
Recent Developments:
• Nikon Corporation and MENA3D formed a strategic partnership to enhance sales and provide state-of-the-art metrology solutions.
• FARO Technologies, Inc. launched an end-to-end platform leveraging AI and cloud computing for 3D virtual reality data analysis.
