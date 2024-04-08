Smart Irrigation Controllers Market to Cross USD 1234.77 Million by 2031 owing to Growing Demand for Smart Agriculture
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Report Scope
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size was valued at USD 403.65 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1234.77 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
Agriculture is a key industry that contributes significantly to the country's economic development. In order to improve crop production and the country's economic growth, efficient irrigation systems must be implemented. This drives the global adoption of smart irrigation systems, which help manage water resources effectively. Smart irrigation controllers are revolutionizing agriculture by providing precise control over water usage based on environmental conditions such as soil moisture, weather forecasts, and plant needs. This technology significantly reduces water wastage and improves crop yields, making it an attractive solution for farmers worldwide.
Top Companies Featured in Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Report:
• HUNTER INDUSTRIES
• Rain Bird Corporation
• The Toro Company
• Valmont Industries.
• Calsense
• Galcon
• Nelson Irrigation Corporation.
• Weathermatic
• Lindsay Corporation
• HydroPoint Data Systems
Market Analysis
The smart irrigation controllers market has witnessed significant growth due to advancements in technology and increasing environmental concerns. These controllers optimize water usage by delivering the right amount of water at the right time, leading to improved plant health and reduced water consumption. Factors such as population growth, rising demand for organic food, and limited natural resources drive the adoption of smart irrigation controllers globally.
KEY DRIVERS:
• Growing Water Scarcity Concerns
• Increased Efficiency and Reduced Costs
Segment Analysis
By type, climate-based irrigation controls dominate the market due to their ability to adapt to changing weather patterns, thereby optimizing water usage efficiently.
By application, the non-agricultural industry holds a substantial market share, particularly in landscaping and golf courses, where precise irrigation is crucial for maintaining green spaces.
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Segmentation as Follows:
By Type
• Plug-in Controllers
• Standalone Controllers
• Smart Homes Based Controllers
By End Use
• Residential
• Commercial
• Golf Courses
• Agricultural Fields And Greenhouse
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global supply chains, including the agricultural sector. This has led to challenges in sourcing irrigation equipment and components, impacting the smart irrigation controller’s market. However, countries are exploring domestic production and alternative supply chains to mitigate these disruptions.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
The economic slowdown has affected consumer spending and investments in agricultural technologies. However, the focus on sustainability and resource efficiency has driven continued demand for smart irrigation controllers. For example, in India, despite economic challenges, farmers are adopting smart irrigation solutions to improve crop yields and conserve water.
Regional Development
North America and Europe lead the smart irrigation controllers market due to their advanced agricultural practices and environmental regulations promoting water conservation. Asia Pacific, driven by countries like India and China, is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing awareness among farmers about sustainable practices and government initiatives supporting modern agriculture technologies.
Key Takeaways
• Smart irrigation controllers are revolutionizing agriculture by optimizing water usage and improving crop yields.
• Climate-based irrigation controls and non-agricultural applications are key segments driving market growth.
• Regional developments reflect a global shift towards sustainable farming practices and water conservation.
Recent Developments
In February 2021, Rain Bird launched the Rain Bird Resources mobile app, providing landscape workers and irrigation specialists with essential information on-the-go. Similarly, Baseline introduced Analytics in February 2020, allowing users to monitor and analyze irrigation system events for better efficiency.
