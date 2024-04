Next Generation Display Market Size to Touch USD 195.31 Billion, Rising at a CAGR of 10.6% by 2030: SNS Insider

Next Generation Display Market Size and Growth Report

Next Generation Display Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2023 - 2030

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Report ScopeThe SNS Insider report indicates that the Next Generation Display Market Size was valued at USD 437.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 195.31 Billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 10.6 % over the forecast period 2023-2030.Next-generation displays are revolutionizing technology by offering enhanced performance while consuming lesser energy compared to older models. These displays are not only heat resistant but also drive improvements in products like mobile phones and e-readers. The surge in entertainment demand, coupled with increased disposable income and changing consumer preferences, is fueling the growth of next generation displays globally. Moreover, advancements such as broader viewing angles and high-resolution displays in products like smartphones, tablets, TVs, cameras, and camcorders are driving market expansion. However, high material costs and application complexities pose challenges to industry growth.Get Free Sample Report of Next Generation Display Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1372 Top Companies Featured in Next Generation Display Market Report:• Sony Corporation• AJA Video Systems Inc.• Canon Inc.• Au Optronics Corp.• Planar Systems Inc.• Cambridge Display Technology Inc.• Ritek Display Technology• Toshiba Mobile Display Co. Ltd.• Samsung SDI Co.• Plastic Logic Inc.• Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.• Doosan Corporation.• Merck KGaA.• Nanosys Inc.• Nanoco Group PLC.• Universal Display Corporation.• Samsung SDI.• Toray Industries Inc.• eLux Inc.• Plessey.• Quantum Material Corporation.• Optovate.• Jade Bird Display IncMarket AnalysisShifting towards new trends, the global next generation display market is witnessing significant growth, especially in segments like smart TVs and high-resolution devices. The rising demand for flexible displays, including OLED and electroluminescent technologies, is further propelling market growth, driven by increasing disposable incomes and sustainable printing trends.Segment AnalysisBy Ingredients, nanomaterials dominate the market due to their widespread use in displays, especially organic ink nanoparticles for enhanced brightness and cost-effective e-paper fabrication.By applications, the industrial sector leads due to the adoption of touchscreens and OLED displays, while defense, aerospace, and consumer electronics are experiencing rapid growth driven by 4K technology adoption.Next Generation Display Market Segmentation as Follows:By Application• Mobile Phones Market• Consumer Electronics• Industrial Applications• Movie/Entertainment• TV/Monitors• Automotive• Advertising• E-ReaderBy Ingredients• Carbon NanoTubes (CNT)• Nanomaterials• Quantum Dots• Plastic Substrates• Polymers• MetalsBy Display Technology• OLED Display Technology• Electroluminescent Display Technology• Electro Wetting Display Technology• Field Emission Display Applications• Electrophoretic Display Technology• LED Display TechnologyBy Product• Flexible Display• Midair Display• Transparent Display• Three-dimensional Display• Double-sided Display• 2D One-sided DisplayWant Detailed Insight on this Research, Drop your Enquiry Here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1372 Impact of Russia Ukraine WarThe Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted the supply chain, leading to material shortages and price hikes, impacting the next-generation display market. Manufacturers are facing challenges in sourcing raw materials, increasing production costs, and meeting demand, affecting market stability.Impact of Economic SlowdownEconomic slowdowns pose challenges to market growth, as reduced consumer spending affects product demand and innovation investment. For instance, during recessions, consumers tend to delay purchases of high-end electronics, impacting market revenue and profitability.Regional DevelopmentThe Asia Pacific region dominates the market, driven by extensive R&D investments, government support, and a robust manufacturing ecosystem. North America follows closely, propelled by technological advancements and rising demand for OLED displays.Key Takeaways• Next-generation display market poised to reach USD 195.31 Billion by 2030.• Technological advancements and consumer demand drive market growth.• Asia Pacific leads in market share, with nanomaterials and industrial applications dominating.Recent Developments• Philips launched a compact portable ultrasound solution in November 2022.• Sony unveiled the A95L QD-OLED TV in July 2023.• Samsung introduced the Galaxy Quantum 2 smartphone in April 2021.Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter’s 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Next Generation Display Market Segmentation, By Product9. Next Generation Display Market Segmentation, By Ingredients10. Next Generation Display Market Segmentation, By Display Technology11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profile13. 