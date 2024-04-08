Next Generation Display Market Size to Touch USD 195.31 Billion, Rising at a CAGR of 10.6% by 2030: SNS Insider
Next Generation Display Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2023 - 2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Report Scope
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Next Generation Display Market Size was valued at USD 437.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 195.31 Billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 10.6 % over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Next-generation displays are revolutionizing technology by offering enhanced performance while consuming lesser energy compared to older models. These displays are not only heat resistant but also drive improvements in products like mobile phones and e-readers. The surge in entertainment demand, coupled with increased disposable income and changing consumer preferences, is fueling the growth of next generation displays globally. Moreover, advancements such as broader viewing angles and high-resolution displays in products like smartphones, tablets, TVs, cameras, and camcorders are driving market expansion. However, high material costs and application complexities pose challenges to industry growth.
Top Companies Featured in Next Generation Display Market Report:
• Sony Corporation
• AJA Video Systems Inc.
• Canon Inc.
• Au Optronics Corp.
• Planar Systems Inc.
• Cambridge Display Technology Inc.
• Ritek Display Technology
• Toshiba Mobile Display Co. Ltd.
• Samsung SDI Co.
• Plastic Logic Inc.
• Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
• Doosan Corporation.
• Merck KGaA.
• Nanosys Inc.
• Nanoco Group PLC.
• Universal Display Corporation.
• Samsung SDI.
• Toray Industries Inc.
• eLux Inc.
• Plessey.
• Quantum Material Corporation.
• Optovate.
• Jade Bird Display Inc
Market Analysis
Shifting towards new trends, the global next generation display market is witnessing significant growth, especially in segments like smart TVs and high-resolution devices. The rising demand for flexible displays, including OLED and electroluminescent technologies, is further propelling market growth, driven by increasing disposable incomes and sustainable printing trends.
Segment Analysis
By Ingredients, nanomaterials dominate the market due to their widespread use in displays, especially organic ink nanoparticles for enhanced brightness and cost-effective e-paper fabrication.
By applications, the industrial sector leads due to the adoption of touchscreens and OLED displays, while defense, aerospace, and consumer electronics are experiencing rapid growth driven by 4K technology adoption.
Next Generation Display Market Segmentation as Follows:
By Application
• Mobile Phones Market
• Consumer Electronics
• Industrial Applications
• Movie/Entertainment
• TV/Monitors
• Automotive
• Advertising
• E-Reader
By Ingredients
• Carbon NanoTubes (CNT)
• Nanomaterials
• Quantum Dots
• Plastic Substrates
• Polymers
• Metals
By Display Technology
• OLED Display Technology
• Electroluminescent Display Technology
• Electro Wetting Display Technology
• Field Emission Display Applications
• Electrophoretic Display Technology
• LED Display Technology
By Product
• Flexible Display
• Midair Display
• Transparent Display
• Three-dimensional Display
• Double-sided Display
• 2D One-sided Display
Impact of Russia Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted the supply chain, leading to material shortages and price hikes, impacting the next-generation display market. Manufacturers are facing challenges in sourcing raw materials, increasing production costs, and meeting demand, affecting market stability.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
Economic slowdowns pose challenges to market growth, as reduced consumer spending affects product demand and innovation investment. For instance, during recessions, consumers tend to delay purchases of high-end electronics, impacting market revenue and profitability.
Regional Development
The Asia Pacific region dominates the market, driven by extensive R&D investments, government support, and a robust manufacturing ecosystem. North America follows closely, propelled by technological advancements and rising demand for OLED displays.
Key Takeaways
• Next-generation display market poised to reach USD 195.31 Billion by 2030.
• Technological advancements and consumer demand drive market growth.
• Asia Pacific leads in market share, with nanomaterials and industrial applications dominating.
Recent Developments
• Philips launched a compact portable ultrasound solution in November 2022.
• Sony unveiled the A95L QD-OLED TV in July 2023.
• Samsung introduced the Galaxy Quantum 2 smartphone in April 2021.
