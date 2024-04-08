Mon Protocol Partners with Web3 Metaverse Platform ZTX

Mon Protocol will introduce the ZTX platform to Pixelmon’s over 1.1M users across its products

Singapore, Singapore, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mon Protocol, the publishing protocol for blockchain-native IPs and games, is entering into a partnership with ZTX, the web3 social metaverse platform. ZTX is one of the largest web3 gaming projects in Asia, with a focus on user-generated content (UGC) and community building. This partnership will be a concerted effort to unite the marketing of the two games. Community members will also have a chance to receive rewards as a result of this partnership.

Mon Protocol will be introducing the ZTX platform and products to Pixelmon’s more than 1.1 million unique users across its products. Pixelmon community members who have been staking MON may also be eligible for an airdrop of the ZTX token. Details of the airdrop and rewards will be announced at a later date.

“Mon Protocol continues its efforts to empower blockchain native game developers, IP core fans and players. This partnership strengthens both projects for the benefit of our communities. The invaluable expertise of the ZTX team enhances our network of partners as we collectively forge the path towards the future of blockchain gaming. We anticipate significant growth and support ahead.” said Giulio Xiloyannis, CEO of Pixelmon and co-founder of Mon Protocol.

As part of the two teams’ cross-marketing efforts, Xiloyannis will be appearing as a special guest on the ZTX Spaces session on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 PM SGT. There are also plans to conduct AMAs to address the community’s questions.

“Mon Protocol is one of the fastest-growing publishers in web3, and we’re glad to be a part of this innovative network. ZTX has always focused on bringing creative ideas into the industry, and partnering with Mon Protocol makes sense because of our aligned values and passionate communities,” said Karma Gora, Head of Marketing and Community at ZTX.

ZTX is the latest to join Mon Protocol’s growing network of partners. ZTX is the IP’s 24th partner, joining web3 games Blast Royale, ChronoForge, Kuroro Beasts, Nyan Heroes, SEKAI GLORY, Space Nation, and XOCIETY. Other partners include game developers Ambrus Studio, Confiction Labs, Delabs Games, Endless Clouds, Peanut Games, Playember, and Valeria Games, as well as ecosystems Opal Bitcoin, Planet Mojo, Revolving Games and UNIOVERSE. Web3 media platform GAM3S.GG, sports league Karate Combat and trading platform Mintify round out the remaining partners.

ABOUT MON PROTOCOL

Mon Protocol aims to be the leading publisher of blockchain-native IPs and gamers. Mon Protocol launched with the Pixelmon gaming IP as its founding partner and has since built a large community of web3-savvy gamers and fans. Its platform enables blockchain-native projects to reach larger bases of gamers and fans while building stronger IPs by rewarding loyal communities and including them in the IP’s long-term success through fractionalized ownership.

Mon Protocol’s investors include some of the most prominent VCs and builders in the web3 gaming industry, such as the Inevitable Gaming Fund, Foresight Ventures, Delphi Ventures and The Spartan Group, as well as angel investors and founders such as Robbie Ferguson of Immutable, Gabby Dizon of Yield Guild Games (YGG) and Ray Chan of 9GAG.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com









